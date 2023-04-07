Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis in head-to-head poll in Iowa





Former President Donald Trump still leads the Republican camp in Iowa, according to the first poll conducted in Hawkeye State after Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The JL Partners survey shared exclusively with The Post on Thursday showed the 76-year-old leading his potential main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 47% to 39% among registered Republicans in a hypothetical head-to-head – with 15% still undecided.

In a six-person GOP group that includes DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the 45th president receives 41% support , followed by DeSantis at 26%.

The pair are trailed by Haley at 5% and Pence and Pompeo at 3% each, while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin each pick up 1%.

A fifth of respondents said they would support another candidate or were undecided, with 14% stating the latter option.

Notably, 70% of Trump supporters said their decision was made on their pick, while 56% of DeSantis supporters said they could be persuaded to change their minds.

Nearly half of Trump supporters (49%) say the Florida governor is their second choice for the nomination, while DeSantis fans are split between Haley and Trump (24% each) as a backup plan.

Former President Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, facing 34 counts of business fraud.

In the first poll of Iowa caucus viewers since the indictment, Trump has a significant but not insurmountable advantage in the race, JL Partners co-founder James Johnson told The Post.

He is aided by a loyal voter base, with seven in ten of his supporters saying they have made up their minds,” Johnson said.

“DeSantis holds the firm position for second place, but his support remains fluid for now with more than half of voters saying they could change their choice.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is still Republicans’ third choice for president.

DeSantis has yet to officially launch his campaign, but is expected to do so next month after the Florida legislative session.

The poll also reveals a split among potential Iowa caucus attendees over who should be the 2024 GOP running mate, with Haley and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake tied at 17% each, followed by former HUD secretary Ben Carson (11%) and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina (10%).

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also passes the poll as the preferred VP candidate by 4% of respondents.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo votes 3% among Iowa Republicans.Getty Images Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is tied at 1% with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.Getty Images

Lake is Trump supporters’ favorite running mate, with 32% backing her for second place versus 10% wanting Haley.

Among DeSantis supporters, 34% want Haley to be the GOP running mate, followed by 15% who want Scott and 14% who want Carson.

Underneath the Trump-DeSantis battle, there are some interesting moves. Kari Lake is the Iowa Republicans’ preference for the vice-presidential nomination and the overwhelming pick of Trump voters, while Haley has an advantage over DeSantis supporters, Johnson said.

Glenn Youngkin has not announced a candidacy for the White House in 2024.Getty Images For the vice presidential nomination, Kari Lake is the preference of Iowa Republicans.Getty Images

The poll also shows the playing field could still change, as 41% of Iowa Republicans said they could be persuaded to vote differently.

But 51% said their decision was made and only 7% were unsure of their presidential choice.

JL Partners interviewed 628 registered Republicans in Iowa between March 25 and April 4, the day Trump was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal money payments silent to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The poll had a margin of error of 3.9%.

