Trump has been repeatedly warned he has no authority to seize voting machines, officials tell special counsel





Washington CNN—

Former top national security officials told prosecutors and testified before a federal grand jury that they repeatedly told former President Donald Trump and his allies that the government had no power to seize voting machines after the 2020 election, CNN has learned.

Ken Cuccinelli, the former second-in-command of the Department of Homeland Security, was asked about discussions within the administration regarding the seizure of voting machines by DHS during his grand jury appearance earlier this year. , according to three people familiar with the proceedings. Cuccinelli testified that he made it clear at all times that DHS had no authority to take such action, one of the sources said.

Cuccinellis’ former DHS boss, former acting secretary Chad Wolf, met with justice prosecutors and FBI officials earlier this year after receiving a grand jury subpoena from the team. special counsel Jack Smiths, according to Wolfs attorney John Coale. Wolf told prosecutors that after the 2020 election, White House officials asked him if DHS had the legal authority to seize voting machines and each time he said no, Coale told CNN.

Trump’s former national security adviser Robert OBrien, in a closed-door interview with federal prosecutors earlier this year, also recounted conversations about seizing voting machines after the 2020 election, including during of a heated Oval Office meeting that Trump attended, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The details of secret grand jury testimony and closed-door interviews, none of which have previously been reported, illustrate how Special Counsel Smith and his prosecutors are examining the various ways Trump tried to undo his election defeat despite the advice of some of its senior officials. against ideas.

Now some of those same officials, including Wolf, Cuccinelli and OBrien, along with others who have so far refused to testify, may have to return to the grand jury in Washington, D.C., to provide additional testimony after a series crucial court decisions. that have come to light in recent weeks have dismissed Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

Cuccinelli was spotted returning to the grand jury on Tuesday, April 4.

Without this shield of privilege, former officials must answer questions about their interactions and conversations with the former president, including what he was told about the lack of evidence of voter fraud and the legal remedies he might pursue. .

This line of questioning goes to the heart of Smiths’ challenge to any criminal case he might bring to prove that Trump and his allies went ahead with their efforts knowing their fraud allegations were false or their gambits were not legal. . To bring possible criminal charges, prosecutors would have to overcome Trump’s public assertion that he believed then and now that the fraud really cost him the election.

There are many ways to show it. But one of them is certainly if they were told by people who knew what they were talking about, that there was no reason to take action, said Adav Noti, an election lawyer who previously worked in the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, and in the General Counsel Office of the Federal Election Commissions.

I wouldn’t want to be a defense attorney trying to argue, Well, yeah, my client was told that, but he never really believed it, Noti said.

Inside Trump’s White House after the 2020 election, pressure to seize voting machines eventually led to executive orders being written in mid-December of that year, ordering the military and the DHS to do the job despite Wolf and Cuccinelli telling Trump and his allies their agency lacked the authority to do so.

The orders, which cite debunked allegations of irregularities in the electoral system in Michigan and Georgia, were presented to Trump by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his then-lawyer Sidney Powell during a meeting now infamous from the Oval Office on December 18.

Smiths’ team questioned witnesses about that meeting in front of the grand jury and in closed-door interviews, multiple sources told CNN. Among them was OBrien, who told the Jan. 6 House Select Committee that he was connected to the Dec. 18 meeting by phone after it had already turned into a howling match between Flynn, Powell and White House attorneys, according to a transcript of OBriens’ deposition that was released by the panel.

OBrien told the committee that at one point someone asked him if there was evidence of voter fraud or foreign interference in the voting machines. And I said, no, we looked at that and there’s no evidence of that, OBrien said he answered. I was told we had no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Asked about that meeting by federal prosecutors working for Smith, OBrien reiterated that he made it clear there was no evidence of foreign interference affecting the voting machines, according to the source familiar with the matter.

OBrien met with prosecutors earlier this year after receiving a subpoena from the Smiths team and is among Trump officials who may be called back to discuss conversations with Trump in the judges’ recent privilege ruling. executive.

Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe, who personally told allies of the former president that there was no evidence of foreign election interference or widespread fraud that would justify taking extreme measures like seizing voting machines, must also testify, decided the judge.

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Wolf declined to comment.

Cuccinelli admitted to the January 6 committee last year that after the election, Trump’s then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and on at least one occasion by Trump himself, repeatedly asked him times if DHS had the power to seize voting machines. Wolf told the committee that Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, asked him the same question several times.

Giuliani, who was subpoenaed by the Justice Department before Smith took over the investigation, previously admitted to the Jan. 6 committee that he participated in that Dec. 18 Oval Office meeting and other conversations about the seizure of voting machines by DHS and the military.

Giuliani told congressional investigators that he and his team tried many different ways to see if we could get the machines seized, including options involving DHS, according to the transcript of his interview with the committee. Giuliani also acknowledged taking part in conversations even before the Dec. 18 Oval Office meeting where the idea of ​​using the military to seize voting machines was mooted.

I remember the army question that came up much earlier that was constantly saying, would you please forget it? Just shut up. Want to go to jail? Just shut up. Did not use the army, he added.

Robert Costello, an attorney for Giuliani, told CNN that Giuliani did not receive a subpoena from Smith. Costello said that in early November, Giuliani was subpoenaed by the US Attorney in DC seeking documents and testimony. Costello says he told the Justice Department that Giuliani couldn’t meet deadlines because they were in the middle of disciplinary proceedings at the time. That was the last time Giuliani had heard of the DOJ, Costello said.

I haven’t heard a word since November 2022, Costello told CNN on March 30.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Chad Wolf appeared before a federal grand jury. After the publication, Wolfs’ attorney told CNN that Wolf had met with Justice Department prosecutors and the FBI after receiving a grand jury subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith, but had not not yet testified before the grand jury itself.

