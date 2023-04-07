Politics
Macron urges Xi to bring Russia to its senses on Ukraine | China
The French president has urged China’s Xi Jinping to bring Russia to its senses over the war in Ukraine, as the two men held the first of a series of high-level meetings in Beijing.
Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to [international] stability, Emmanuel Macron told Xi, standing alongside the Chinese leader outside the Great Hall of the People before their meeting. I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.
However, a few hours later in Moscow, a government spokesman said he saw no possibility for China to mediate in the Ukraine conflict and that Russia had no other way but to sue. his offense.
Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and imposing potential for mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. But the situation with Ukraine is complex. So far, there is no prospect of a political settlement.
In Beijing, Xi said he wanted to avoid an escalation, adding that Europe was an independent pole in a multipolar world and that China supported Europe’s strategic autonomy.
The comments came after a meeting on Thursday between Xi and Macron, during a visit aimed at bolstering the powers of the two leaders as statesmen who can speak across political divides. Xi said the countries were working on a trade deal called French farm to Chinese table.
Macron said Paris and Beijing have a strategic partnership that will help ensure global stability.
China has been keen to forge ties with Europe that are independent of Beijing’s soured relationship with the United States. The visit to Beijing by Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, takes place in the context of the war in Ukraine and the global economic crisis.
Von der Leyen said China had a responsibility to use its influence in a friendship with Russia built over decades. She added that she had expressed the EU’s concern over plans to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.
Macron was under pressure from the United States to use the visit to dissuade China from forging closer ties with Russia. After the meeting between Macron and Xi, the French president said his Chinese counterpart had had important remarks on Ukraine. He said France and China had agreed that nuclear weapons should be excluded from the conflict.
Von der Leyen said she encouraged Xi to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President of Ukraine. Xi was supposed to call Zelenskiy after his trip to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin, but the conversation never materialized. Some analysts have predicted that Xi’s appeal to the Ukrainian president could come soon after the European delegation leaves China, as a sign of cooperation.
Previously, Macron had met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. A Lyse official confirmed having mentioned the conflict in Ukraine as well as the access of French companies to the Chinese market, particularly in the aeronautics, food and finance sectors.
Macron also raised the issue of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which France is hosting in June, saying China should play a key role on the challenges of financing the fight against poverty and the climate crisis.
A report on EU-China relations released by Fudan University in February noted that Europe’s stance on China was marked by hostility in ideology, vigilance in security and competition in politics. ‘economy.
But as China emerges from three years of self-imposed isolation following Xi’s zero-Covid policy, it is keen to boost trade ties with Europe. Macron seems receptive to this message: he traveled to China accompanied by around 50 business leaders, including the CEOs of Airbus and EDF.
This has led to criticism that Macron prioritizes business over security. He rejected that, telling Reuters on Wednesday: Strategic autonomy does not mean autarky.
