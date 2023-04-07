3 things to know about Donald Trump’s unsealed indictment





We’ve all spent weeks speculating on what charges Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will bring against Donald Trump. Now we finally have the unsealed indictment in our possession.

Donald Trump might actually face the music for his alleged silent money schemes

But is this all we expected? And is this a case Bragg can actually win? The Root spoke to a former San Francisco prosecutor to try to find out.

Is this a stronger case than expected?

As you probably know, the grand jury indicted the former president on 34 separate felony counts of falsifying business records. (We don’t control the root, so here’s the actual indictment).

The theory of the case in the indictment is that each instance of falsifying business records to cover up a prior crime (related to silent money payments to Stormy Daniels) is its own crime. After reading the indictment, Henderson argues that this is actually a stronger case than expected.

Last week I felt like it wasn’t the strongest case, Henderson said. We had not seen the indictment. We hadn’t seen the evidence, and we hadn’t seen the approach.

A big part of Henderson’s confidence, in this case, is the number of charges brought by Bragg. I expected a charge or two from their strongest case, Henderson said.

But instead, Bragg presented 34 separate counts, meaning a jury will have a harder time dismissing the many cases in which Bragg alleges Trump committed a crime. Let’s be clear, it will only take one felony conviction, Henderson says.

Can Trump keep his mouth watering?

People who have paid attention to Trump over the past two weeks may not understand why he has continued to publicly discuss this matter. Especially now that the world knows he’s been charged with 34 counts, you might wonder why the man hasn’t softened up.

On Tuesday, the judge warned Trump of his inflammatory language but stopped short of imposing a gag order on him, which would prevent him from speaking publicly about the case.

Henderson, who spoke more fully about this issue to The Root in another article, thinks Trump may be on purpose:

Former San Francisco District Attorney Paul Henderson has a theory. I think he did it to try to get a gag. He doesn’t want to talk about it, Henderson said.

For those who don’t know, a gag order is a legal order issued by a judge that ensures that a case cannot be discussed publicly. And while we hate to give Trump too much credit, in this case Henderson’s theory might be holding some water.

The facts of this case don’t look good for Trump, and he knows it, Henderson says. So the fewer people allowed to speak on the facts this close to the Republican primary, the better for Trump.

Hopefully we continue with restrictions that allow the public to understand and know what’s going on, says Henderson, who served as a prosecutor under Kamala Harris. Because we know [itll be interpreted] in a way that is not attached to the truth about what is happening. And no one will be allowed to defend themselves if there is a gag order.

What will Bragg have to do to win this case?

Aside from the potential trump game, the real question is what would it take for Bragg to win this case?

At a minimum, he will have to prove that Donald Trump is responsible for filing, creating false business records, Henderson says. And at a minimum, he will have to prove that his intent behind filing these false business documents triggers a violation of the law.

Simply put, Bragg will have to prove that Trump knowingly falsified business records to cover up a crime (likely violating election laws). And while that would help, Henderson says Bragg wouldn’t need to prove that Trump actually committed the original crime he allegedly tried to cover up. All he has to show is that when he falsified business records, Trump falsified records thinking he was covering up for another crime.

Legal theory aside, winning the case will hinge on convincing a jury to buy this somewhat complex case with no legal precedent. This is the first time anyone has tried to combine these charges in New York State the way Bragg is trying to do now, Henderson said.

I will say looking at the evidence and looking at the charges themselves…there’s a pretty decent argument there, says Henderson, the problem is that because it’s a new type of charge, how can a will the jury receive it?

