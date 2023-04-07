Can Trump run for president from prison? Yes, and it has already been done.





These requirements are minimum: a person must be at least 35 years old, must be a citizen by birth, and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

The Supreme Court never directly weighed in on those demands, Mazo said, but in a 1995 case, justices rejected an attempt by Arkansas to impose term limits on its senators and House of Commons members. UNITED STATES. That logic appears to extend to any attempt by a state to declare a presidential candidate ineligible for reasons not stated in the Constitution, the professor added.

States remain free to exclude felons from voting for state and local positions, but not federal positions, Mazo said. In the United States we have different rules, he said.

What would happen if someone in prison actually won the presidency is a trickier question. Should the new president rule from a prison cell?

Probably not. Many legal experts argue that a conviction in state court should be stayed. Whether a federal sentence should also be postponed is less clear, but the question might not matter if the new president used his power of pardon to preemptively release or pardon himself from any pending federal charges. . (The power of pardon covers federal crimes, but not state crimes like the New York charges Trump was indicted on this week.)

Stebenne noted that Trump had an added incentive to win and dodge any charges federal prosecutors might consider against him. It provides a strange reason to run, but a powerful incentive, the professor said. If Trump attempted to do so, it would likely create some sort of constitutional crisis.

An exotic cast of characters

After Debs, the history of prisoners running for president is dotted with eccentric personalities.

Conspiracy theorist Lyndon LaRouche ran for the White House eight times, with one such offer in 1992 coming while he was serving a 15-year sentence for mail fraud, conspiracy and tax evasion. He was released in 1994 and died in 2019.

And there is already a prominent declared candidate coming out of prison in the 2024 contest: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. The former zookeeper and star of the Netflix series Tiger King is coming out as a libertarian after filing candidacy papers in February with the Federal Election Commission.

Maldonado-Passage is mounting his presidential bid from a federal inmate medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, where he is serving a 21-year sentence for a host of animal trafficking and abuse offenses, as well as for attempting to organize the murder-for-hire. of a rival private zoo owner, Carole Baskin.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is mounting his presidential bid from a federal inmate medical center in Fort Worth, Texas. | Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo

Despite the fact that it came over a century ago, Debs’ candidacy perhaps most closely resembles the one Trump could end up pursuing if imprisoned before November 2024.

A notable parallel is that Debs was jailed under one of the same laws that Trump is currently under investigation for a potential violation: the Espionage Act. Debs was charged with violating provisions of the law prohibiting encouraging insubordination in the armed forces or interfering with the enlistment of troops.

More than a century later, federal prosecutors have indicated in court filings that they are investigating the presence of classified documents in the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as a potential violation of another provision of the law. Espionage Act prohibiting the deliberate retention of national defense information after a request. to return it. No charges were filed and Trump denied any wrongdoing.

Debs’ key conviction and 10-year sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in an opinion written by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. Holmes eventually became one of the courts’ biggest defenders of free speech, but Debs’ opinion is now seen as a low point in wartime First Amendment protections.

He was in jail on the principle of free speech, Dreier said, noting that when prosecutors struggled to prove exactly what Debs said, he essentially admitted it.

At his trial, Debs told the jury: I was charged with obstructing the war. I admit it. Gentlemen, I hate war. I would oppose the war if I was alone.

Trump’s motives in the secret New York money scheme that prompted his indictment this week appear considerably less pure, Dreier noted. There are people who look up to Trump, he said, but no one thinks he goes to jail on principle.

