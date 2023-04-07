Reviews | Trump-Netanyahu Strategy Revealed





I hasten to add the obvious, that comparing Israel to the United States requires imagination. Israel is four-fifths the size of Massachusetts, with a population slightly smaller than Greater Chicago, and that’s before we get to history, religion, resources, and culture.

But Israeli and American politicians often seem caught in the same game. Israel, like America, suffers from tensions between the inhabitants of the city peripheries and those of the urban coast, between the less educated, often religiously dogmatic, and the more cosmopolitan and scientifically inclined; between those leaning to the right and those to the left. A broad middle also exists, with people who can be religiously sentimental, or reasonably tolerant, or just can’t be bothered; more than 40% of Israelis are secular, about 30% of Americans. Israel’s inequalities are generated by a globalized, technological and entrepreneurial economy. When Israelis talk about elites, they pretty much mean what Americans do.

Israel, like America for that matter, is a nation of immigrants whose disparate ethnic backgrounds torture collective identity; and though the Israelis and Americans assume a mighty (arguably unrivaled) military, national unity is most effectively mobilized by, well, the threat of catastrophe. Finally, Israel, like America, has a checkered constitutional history, where the high ideals embraced in a declaration of independence were not exactly embraced; it is a reality largely due to bigotry against a large minority who for good reason did not feel welcome in their country by founding bigotry that can be invigorated by demagogues.

Which brings us back to Trump and Netanyahu.

For both, regaining or retaining power means, among other things, subordinating the judicial institutions that define and uphold the rule of law. This is because both have serious allegations of serious crimes against the state above them. They cannot take the risk that responsible lawyers will obsess over their work. Netanyahu’s attack on the Israeli justice system is his preemptive strike. Trump knows something about the downgrading of constitutional standards, but his own attack on prosecutors and courts may well be brewing.

Trump, famously, is under investigation for his role in fomenting the bloody Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which was aimed at thwarting the transfer of power. Less known is the danger of Netanyahu. A year ago, before his return as prime minister, Israel’s government, his coalition for change, voted to empower an independent state commission to investigate Netanyahu’s role in buying submarines and other ships by the Defense Ministry in 2016 from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, a deal in which he overrode objections from his defense minister and IDF general staff. Close associates, and arguably Netanyahu himself, benefited; billions of Department of Defense dollars were involved, not to mention millions in commissions and enhanced stock values. It was corruption with real national security implications. With Netanyahu back in power, this commission is, for the time being, dead.

But the parallel, alas, does not end there. For Trump and Netanyahu are also accused of lesser corruptions that are relatively difficult to prove, or at least easier for supporters to ignore: Trump alleged hidden money from Stormy Daniels; Netanyahu’s payments are said to be bribes from foreign associates and his alleged use of regulatory power to twist information for his political advantage. In a way, moreover, the two men were lucky enough to be the first accused of these less serious crimes. Netanyahu has already proven how useful such an indictment can be in rallying the base, while blocking potential challenges from irresponsible leaders of his own party.

His playbook is pretty much obvious. You invite condemnation of the less egregious charges as tantamount to a witch hunt permitted by an armed justice system. You discredit prosecutors and judges before they can convict you, and you justify your re-election, in part, by promising to tame them. The wider crime is thus overwhelmed with political combat catnip as usual for sports-loving journalists and pundits.

In other words, an armed justice system is your sneaky complaint when seeking power and your first priority when exercising it.

Netanyahu’s judicial reform therefore aims to submit prosecutors and judges to his cabinet. And, simultaneously, Netanyahu forged an alliance with ultra-Orthodox theocrats and pro-settlement zealots who feared that judicial enforcement of civil rights and the rule of law would undermine their privileges: a free hand in the West Bank, for example, or control over marriage, or military exemptions for male yeshiva students. Netanyahu has appointed Kahanist fanatic and provocateur Itamar Ben-Gvir to head the ministry overseeing the state police, which would be like Trump appointing Stewart Rhodes, the head of the Oath Keepers, to lead the FBI.

These movements may have no direct analogue in America. But Trump’s embrace of the anti-abortion movement is nothing more than submission to religious activists, including, ironically, reactionary Supreme Court justices, whom Netanyahu can only envy. And executive power has other privileges. If Republicans win back the Senate next year and Trump wins back the White House, one can imagine who he might install as attorney general. Jim Jordan is already chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Trump may be far from locking in the nomination, but he can be happy about Netanyahu’s cockiness. Trump enablers within the Republican Party (Fox News, etc.) rushed to condemn his indictment as just another liberal elite ploy and woke up Deep State. Trump is already promising presidential pardons (and essentially singing with) the extremists who stormed the Capitol.

If there is good news from Israel, it comes from the streets.

Doctors, scholars, entrepreneurs, bankers, generals, pilots, prominent Israeli artists, leaders, not of Greater Israel, but of Global Israel have pushed back, especially in and around the coastal plain . From Tel Aviv to Haifa, they led hundreds of thousands of what can only be called a mass uprising of urban men and women who revered their freedoms and were appalled at the prospect of living under a government unchecked and, worse, influenced by religious tribalism. As historian Yuval Noah Harari said in Haaretz on March 9: Stop the coup, or we will stop the country. That’s exactly what they did (but for what effect, we have to wait and see).

Here there is an analogue. Suppose Trump wins re-election, or perhaps more plausibly some younger, more acerbic Republican populists appealing to the Trumpist base lose the popular vote by a good margin but squeal in office because of the way the Electoral College is stacked against the Democrats. Suppose the Senate becomes Republican for the same reason you get the idea. Now suppose this president acts against established freedoms in predictable ways by using the power of pardon like Trump has, or having the FBI hunt down socialist professors, or even deploying martial law to enforce a false allegation. of electoral fraud. It can happen here. It almost does.

Israeli liberals have shown that protecting a democratic Commonwealth can be done in ways that go beyond a particular election. It is common wisdom that the US electoral map shows a distinct pattern in almost every state: blue counties in cities, red counties in rural suburbs and towns. What the map does not show is how much blue subsidizes red. The top 25 metropolitan areas account for half of US GDP, while the roughly 350 other smaller cities account for just over 38%. Israelis have shown the power of big cities by engaging in civil disobedience. The ferocity and endurance of the most educated citizens should not be underestimated.

Indeed, the democracy advocates of the Americas may have an advantage that the Israelis do not yet have. I noted earlier that Israel, like America, has a sizable minority that sees itself as a latter-day beneficiary, if any, of the country’s democratic standards. But African Americans nonetheless vote in large numbers in crucial elections and rightly see themselves as an indispensable part of Democratic politics. Black voter turnout was 63% in 2020. Arab Israelis, on the other hand, are discouraged by the ongoing occupation and other inequalities; if they had voted 63% in the fall of 2022, Netanyahu would not have won. This is not to underestimate the threat from Trump or Netanyahu. But US Democrats have reason to believe, which Israelis still cannot, that victories at the polls can render victories on the streets pointless. In both cases, in any case, democracies demand vigilance.

