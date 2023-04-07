Terrorism and security concerns mar relations between two NATO ‘allies’

Accused of being behind the July 15 (2016) coup attempt, the United States is invariably viewed as a hostile nation by most Turks. The two nations have a history of discord, hostility and animosity, more so in recent years. Although the United States is defined as an ally by some parties in Turkey, when we look at recent history, it is clear that Turkey and the United States cannot be friends.

Over the years, terrorism and security issues have marred the relationship between two NATO allies. Let’s look at some of the issues that have impacted US-Turkish relations.

Terrorist organization

The United States supports the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) logistically and financially. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist group. He also sees Washington supporting terrorist organizations in Syria, one of the countries affected by the Arab Spring.

In Syria, which is one of Turkey’s neighboring countries, the internal unrest that began in 2011 has gradually become inextricable. Problems threatening Turkey’s security have arisen in Syria. The terrorist groups DAESH and YPG/PYD have been deployed in Syria, which has literally turned it into a war zone, posing a great threat to Turkey.

While Turkey was fighting against these terrorist organizations, Ankara’s so-called ally, the United States, was pursuing a pro-YPG/PYD policy. Turkey has described the YPG/PYD as the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization and has repeatedly called on the United States to choose sides. But the US has repeatedly said it considers the PYD an ally. Thousands of gun trucks and US financial support for the PKK/YPG have continued under the Trump administration as well as under the Obama presidency. This situation has created serious unease in Türkiye.

The 2016 coup attempt

The crisis with the United States, which has been spilling blood in the Middle East for years with its bases in Turkey, has escalated in recent years. In this context, the United States reportedly supported the treacherous coup attempt of July 15, 2016. After the attempt, which the citizens prevented by going to the squares, the anger of the Turkish people towards the United States s is further increased. Then-Minister of Labor and Social Security Sleyman Soylu, who issued a statement on July 17, 2016, also said that Washington was behind the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO) traitors.

Extradition of FETO members, including Glen

One of the main reasons for the crisis between Turkey and the United States, after the 2016 coup attempt, was the issue of the extradition of FETO members and its leader, Fethullah Glen. Turkey has made numerous attempts to extradite Glen, whom it saw behind the coup attempt. The United States, on the other hand, did not support Turkey on the issue.

The negative development of relations between Turkey and the United States was not limited to the extradition of Glen. In this context, an event took place in 2017 that profoundly marked relations between the two countries. Following the arrest of Metin Topuz, who has worked at the US Consulate General in Istanbul since 1982, the US announced it was suspending “non-immigrant visa applications from Turkey”. After the decision made by the United States, Turkey chose to stop the e-visa application applied to US citizens in response. Topuz, who is an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul, was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison in the case she was tried. After the said decision, it was stated in the statement made by the United States that the decision harms the relations between Turkey and the United States.

Security guard crisis

A critical incident occurred during President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s visit to the United States in 2017. There was a fight between the crowd gathered to spread terrorist organization propaganda in front of the embassy residence of Turkey in Washington and those who came to greet Erdoan. President Erdogan’s bodyguards intervened against the provocateurs in front of the embassy residence. The incident turned into tension between Turkey and the United States. On the other hand, legal action was taken against Erdoan’s bodyguards involved in the incident in the United States, and it was decided to “arrest them on sight” if they crossed the American borders.

Question from Andrew Burnson

One of the high points of tensions between Turkey and the United States in the recent past has been the “crisis of priest Andrew Brunson”. Andrew Brunson, whose deportation was ordered in 2016, was arrested in December of the same year on the grounds that she was linked to the FETO and the PKK. While Pastor Brunson was accused of spying, it was highlighted during the meeting between President Erdogan and US President Trump on May 16, 2017.

Erdogan, who issued a statement in September 2017 in response to Trump’s request to release Brunson, said: “They say, ‘Give us so-and-so’s priest. You also have a pastor. You give him to us. , we give it to you, we return it to you in judgment.

As relations between the two countries were once again strained due to the effect of the “Priest Andrew Brunson crisis”, Trump frequently made statements supporting Brunson. The sentence imposed on Pastor Brunson by the courts was commuted to house arrest in the process. In July 2018, the United States took de facto action against Turkey and decided to impose sanctions.

US sanctions against Turkish ministers

Growing US pressure to release Pastor Andrew Brunson with him. Pressure from Washington continued with the adoption of sanctions against Turkey. In this process, another critical decision came from the United States. On August 1, 2018, a sanction decision was also taken against Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gl and Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu. It was decided to blacklist the two names in question, to confiscate their assets in the United States, to freeze their entry into the country and all their commercial and financial relations with the United States. A Turkish court frees Andrew Brunson after high-level tensions with the United States. Brunson was greeted at the White House by US President Donald Trump as he returned to his country following the verdict.

The arrest of Turkish citizen of Iranian origin Reza Zarrab was also included in the list of recent tensions between Turkey and the United States. Zarrab, detained by US forces in Miami, US, in March 2016, was arrested for “violating the US embargo against Iran”.

On the other hand, Halkbank deputy chief executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was detained in New York in March 2017, was accused of being Zarrab’s “accomplice” and Atilla was also arrested. Atilla was imprisoned in the United States for 28 months due to the above-mentioned charge and finally came to Turkey after being released on July 20, 2019. The Turkish public believes that the process is linked to political decisions and that Turkey is the main target of the United States.

S-400 problem

From yesterday to today, one of the most fragile points of the relations between Turkey and the United States has been the recent crisis of the S-400. The underlying problem that has caused a major crisis between the two countries is that the United States views Turkey as a colony. In this context, Turkey wanted to equip itself with an air defense system in response to a possible security threat in the region. While Turkey has been working in this direction for almost thirty years, what has happened in the region in recent years has transformed Turkey’s need for an emergency air defense system. As Turkey announced that it had signed a contract with Russia on S-400 air defense systems in 2017, this situation drew strong reactions from NATO countries, especially the United States.

Turkey excluded from the F-35 program

The United States and NATO explain their reason for opposing the purchase of the S-400 by Turkey under the title of security. While Turkey was targeted by the United States for purchasing the S-400 air defense system from Russia, Turkey was also excluded from the F-35 program. In this context, Turkey also has problems with the United States in the F-35 fighter jet production project. While Turkey has spent $1.2 billion on the F-35 project so far, it has not been able to purchase a single F-35. Despite the large sums spent on the project, it remains curious how this price will be paid to Turkey, which is outside the project partnership.

Situations in Syria

The picture that emerged following the civil war that started in Syria in 2011 threatens Turkey in many ways. At the forefront of these issues is the terrorist corridor to be created in southern Turkey. Turkey does not want DAESH and YPG/PKK near the Syrian border because they threaten its security. Actions have been taken in this direction and cross-border operations have been launched. Turkey conducted Operations Peace Spring, Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield during the process. The United States, on the other hand, feared that YPG/PKK would be harmed during the said operations, and for this reason, it frequently made statements against Turkey.

The writer is a correspondent and author who works in Turkish media. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Communication. He is interested in foreign policy issues, particularly in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. The opinions expressed are personal.

