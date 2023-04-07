Here’s what you need to know

An official inquiry concluded it was not possible to paint a clear picture after divergent accounts from senior Tories over allegations that Nusrat Ghanis’ Muslim faith played a role in his sacking as minister.

Ms Ghani had alleged her faith was cited as one of the reasons she lost a ministerial post in 2020.

She had claimed that Mark Spencer had said his Islam was linked to losing his cabinet post when the two had served in Boris Johnson’s government.

Mr Spencer denies the allegations.

What are the allegations?

Ms Ghani, the Tory MP for Wealden, had been transport minister since 2018 but was sacked in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020.

Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/AP)

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Ghani said her background and her faith came up during a meeting at the whips office.

She said: I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street the issue of the Muslim religion was raised, that my status as Minister for Muslim Women made my colleagues uncomfortable and that the it was feared that I was not loyal to the party because I was not doing enough to defend the party against allegations of Islamophobia.

It was very clear to me that the Whips and Number 10 held me at a higher loyalty threshold than others due to my background and faith.

In the weeks that followed, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this, I would be ostracized by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.

She also told the newspaper: It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and helpless.

When were the allegations made public?

At the time, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister (AP)

Ms Ghanis’ claims were published by The Sunday Times on January 22, 2022, for the January 23 edition of the paper.

At the time, Boris Johnson was Prime Minister and Mr Spencer was Chief Whip.

The row erupted at the start of a crucial week for Mr Johnson, when Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the lockdown parties in Downing Street, was due to deliver her report.

The story continues

The conduct of the Whips Office was under scrutiny at the time following allegations that tactics amounting to blackmail had been used to pressure Tory MPs seeking to oust Mr Johnson.

How did Mr Spencer react to the allegations?

Mr Spencer, Tory MP for Sherwood, responded on Twitter late in the evening of January 22.

He said: To prevent other whips from being dragged into this matter, I identify myself as the person whom the MP for Nusrat Ghani argued tonight.

These accusations are completely false and I consider them defamatory. I have never used the words attributed to me.

Mr Spencer added: It is disappointing that when this matter was raised in front of Ms Ghani, she refused to refer the matter to the Conservative Party for a formal investigation.

He said the allegations relate to a meeting in March 2020.

When Ms. Ghani raised them, she was directed to use CCHQ’s formal complaints procedure. She refused to do so, Mr Spencer tweeted.

What did the government do next?

On Monday, January 24, 2022, the then Prime Minister ordered an investigation, with Mr Johnson having spoken to Ms Ghani the night before.

A spokeswoman for No 10 insisted that when the allegations were first made, the Prime Minister recommended that Ms Ghani make a formal complaint to Conservative campaign headquarters, but that she did not accept this offer.

The spokeswoman said Mr Johnson took the allegations very seriously.

In a mini-shuffle in February 2022, Mr Spencer moved from his role as Chief Whip to Leader of the House of Commons.

Why did the investigation last so long?

The inquiry was originally led by Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser, Lord Geidt, who later quit because the then Prime Minister refused to accept his advice on an unrelated matter. him.

Sir Laurie Magnus undertook the inquiry after being appointed as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser on December 22, 2022, some two months after Mr Sunak took office. Its final report acknowledges that the inquiry was delayed by the resignation of Lord Geidts in June 2022.

A letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Sir Laurie Magnus (10 Downing Street/PA)

What has happened to the careers of Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer since then?

Ms Ghani returned to government as business minister when Mr Sunak became prime minister.

After a stint as Commons Leader, Mr Spencer moved to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, where his remit includes food, agriculture and fisheries.

What did the investigation find?

Sir Lauries’ report said: Despite a review of considerable evidence, it has not been possible to draw a clear picture of what was discussed between Mr Spencer and Ms Ghani at two meetings which both agreed to to have taken place on March 4 and 23, 2020.

These discussions are at the heart of the allegations made.

Ms. Ghani and Mr. Spencer have different accounts of those meetings, with different recollections of what was said.

Each provided evidence (including contemporaneous notes) to support their respective accounts, but given the differing evidence presented to me, I am unable to conclude with sufficient confidence as to what was or was not. was not said at these two meetings.

He added: It is clear that Ms. Ghani and Mr. Spencer have firm but very different recollections of their two meetings in March 2020 and both have provided evidence to support their respective accounts.

I have concluded, in light of this conflicting evidence, that it is not possible to determine what happened at the two meetings, particularly the first meeting on March 4, 2020 which was not observed. independently.

Mark Spencer (PA)

Sir Laurie also said: My overall conclusion from this inquiry is that what should have been an open and trusting conversation between colleagues has become a significant disagreement, I do not believe, given the inconclusive evidence in the first two parts of this inquiry that the shortcomings identified in Mr. Spencer’s response to Ms. Ghanis’ concerns constitute a clear breach of the standards set out in the Ministerial Code.

He added: Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer consider themselves to be mistaken in their recollections and both remain aggrieved and personally affected by the impact of this public disagreement.

What were the shortcomings identified in Mr. Spencer’s response?

While Mr Spencer was not found to have breached the Ministerial Code, the report found there were shortcomings in the way Mr Spencer responded to concerns raised by Ms Ghani.

Mr Johnson met Ms Ghani on July 1, 2020 to discuss the allegations. The report says Mr Spencer gave an inaccurate briefing to Mr Johnson ahead of the meeting.

As a result, Mr Johnson came into his meeting with Ms Ghani under the impression that the March 4, 2020 meeting of which Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer had differing memories and which was central to the matter under discussion had not not take place. This was not helpful, according to the report.

Sir Laurie also said Mr Spencer should have been more careful in his early tweets in response to the allegations.

Mr Spencer had claimed that an investigation into Islamophobia found there was no credible basis for the allegations.

Sir Laurie said Mr Spencer did it without evidence.

What did the Prime Minister say?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AP)

Ms Sunak said it would not be fair to take further action in the absence of clear evidence.

In a letter responding to Sir Lauries’ findings, Mr Sunak said: I am glad you have looked into this dispute so thoroughly. I take seriously the need to treat others with respect and avoid any suggestion of prejudice. As you say, it was an unsatisfactory experience for the two ministers involved.

But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action.

I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to come together in the best tradition of public service. I am determined that the government will act with integrity, professionalism and accountability.

For this reason, I will carefully consider your suggestions on how we can better support ministers when they leave government.