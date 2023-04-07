No, former President Donald Trump is not officially a political prisoner





An unprecedented scene unfolded on April 4, when former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records.

The charges stem from a silent payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels and two other instances in which Trump and his associates allegedly paid people for their silence during the 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels was paid to silence allegations that she had an affair with Trump.

Many on the right have decried Trump’s indictment as evidence that the US justice system has been corrupted by politics. Among them was Tom Fitton, president of the conservative organization Judicial Watch.

“It’s a sad day,” Fitton said on Fox Business. “President Trump is officially a political prisoner. Our system is broken. Politics has taken over the justice system, at least in New York.”

Fitton’s use of the term “political prisoner” caught our attention. Several definitions suggested that being detained or imprisoned was a crucial element in qualifying as a political prisoner.

We have reviewed similar allegations regarding the defendants in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. In this case, many had been detained and some were in solitary confinement, but they were not considered political prisoners because, although they may have been induced to participate because of their political beliefs, there was no evidence that they were prosecuted for these beliefs; their charges related to acts of violence and attacks on officers.

Trump has not been arrested or detained. Hours after pleading not guilty, he boarded a plane for Florida, where he delivered remarks on the indictment at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

We asked for advice from international law and human rights experts, and they told us that Trump was not a political prisoner. Fitton provided no evidence to support his claim.

Political prisoners are detained for their political beliefs, activities

Milena Sterio, a law professor at Cleveland State University College of Law, said a common definition is “someone who is imprisoned or detained for their political beliefs, activities, or affiliations, rather than for committing a crime.” .

Steve Swerdlow, a lawyer and associate professor of human rights practice at the University of Southern California, said that like many things in international law, the definition of “political prisoner” is not necessarily static.

He referred to the Council of Europe’s definition of “political prisoner”, which was first written down more than 20 years ago. Swerdlow said it’s generally considered “customary law” in the United States and several other countries.

The first part of this definition says that to be a political prisoner, a person must be “deprived of personal liberty”. In other words, the person must be detained or imprisoned.

Experts in the field don’t use the term “political prisoner” until someone is in custody, Swerdlow said.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago estate on April 4, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida, hours after being arraigned in New York. (AP)

Political prisoners are usually detained for opposing government policies or for advocating for political change, Sterio said. “They can be imprisoned for taking part in demonstrations, expressing dissenting opinions or belonging to opposition parties.”

The definition given by Swerdlow included similar elements:

In the Trump case, the lawsuits do not appear “related to the exercise of these basic rights,” Swerdlow said, because the case is fact-based. After hearing the prosecution’s evidence, a New York grand jury of ordinary citizens voted to indict Trump. They had been tasked with deciding whether or not the former president should be formally charged with a crime.

Additionally, Trump was not “imprisoned for participating in a political protest or belonging to an opposition party,” Sterio said. He was indicted on specific legal charges related to a payment to Daniels, not because of his political beliefs, she said.

Well-known political prisoners include Indias Mahatma Gandhi, a leader of the nonviolent resistance movement who in the 1920s was imprisoned by the British colonial government and charged with sedition after writing three articles advocating the release of British rule.

Sterio also said that Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader who has been repeatedly arrested and imprisoned for his peaceful protests against racial discrimination, had been a political prisoner.

Swerdlow cited more than a million Uyghur Muslims who have been detained for their religious beliefs and abused while incarcerated, including reports of forced sterilization.

Political prisoners are often denied due process

Political prisoners, as defined by the Council of Europe, are detained in a way that discriminates against people who are not targeted for their political views or following “manifestly unfair” procedures.

“There’s room for interpretation,” Swerdlow said. “But clearly unfair would indicate serious flaws in the way the trial is being handled.” If a person is denied their right to a lawyer or the right to know the charges against them, for example, it could indicate that someone is a political prisoner, he explained.

There is no indication that the legal process in the Trumps case is clearly unfair, Swerdlow said.

Being detained without trial or due process is another common experience for political prisoners, Sterio said. But Trump “benefits from full due process,” she said.

If Trump were convicted and sentenced to a disproportionately long sentence for his crimes, it might be possible to claim he would be a political prisoner, Swerdlow said.

“That, of course, should come at the end of any criminal trial, not at the beginning,” he said.

Political prisoners are also frequently subjected to “torture, ill-treatment and other forms of human rights violations”, Sterio said.

Swerdlow, who defends political prisoners, recalled the case of Muhammad Bekjanov, an Uzbek journalist who was imprisoned for 18 years because of his ties to the main Uzbek opposition party.

Bekjanov was tortured, denied a fair trial and abused in prison for years, Swerdlow said.

“I think it’s really important, when we’re talking about political prisoners, to keep very clearly in mind the kind of horrors they’re going through,” Swerdlow said. “We don’t want to diminish the importance of this term.”

Our decision

Fitton said “President Trump is officially a political prisoner.”

People are free to dispute the merits of the case against Trump, but experts have made it clear that the former president does not meet common definitions of a political prisoner.

Trump was not arrested. He gave a speech in Florida just hours after being arraigned on April 4 in New York. He enjoys due process. While there is no universally accepted definition of “political prisoner,” human rights and international law experts told PolitiFact they would not classify Trump as a political prisoner. The statement is not accurate. We mark it False.

