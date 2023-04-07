In the Middle East, how once unlikely ties are setting a new tone

Adversaries across the Middle East have moved to mend relations strained by years of tension and conflict, a trend recently demonstrated in an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia restore diplomatic relations.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in China for the first official meeting of their top diplomats in more than seven years, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported.

Here’s how deals work in the region.

NEW DYNAMICS

Although Iran’s nuclear program remains a source of tension and violence between Israelis and Palestinians has increased, diplomacy has dampened many of the region’s explosive rivalries.

The shift comes amid efforts to boost economic development and geopolitical moves as U.S. allies question Washington’s long-term commitment to the region and other powers, including China, with its ties growing business, seek more influence.

“Arabs, Iranians and Turks are trying to create a gray area where they can all coexist, rather than a region of black and white,” said Vali Nasr of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.

Some US allies have concluded that their interests are not better served by a highly polarized Middle East, he added. “There is a dynamic in the region that pushes everyone towards the middle.”

SAUDI-IRAN

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore relations under a China-brokered deal. The agreement between the main Sunni Arab power, Saudi Arabia, and the Shia Islamist government in Tehran could defuse tensions and conflicts such as the war in Yemen.

The deal underscores Saudi Arabia’s desire for security as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman focuses on expanding and diversifying the economy. Saudi Arabia has turned to China at a tense moment in its historic alliance with the United States.

Iran, whose economy is constrained by US sanctions, is meanwhile seeking to undermine Western efforts to isolate it. China is a major trading partner for Saudi Arabia and Iran.

UAE-IRAN

The United Arab Emirates, also driven by economic interests that depend on its reputation as a safe haven for business, decided to engage with Tehran in 2019, improving diplomatic relations in August. Iran has appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time since 2016.

Türkiye-SAUDI ARABIA, EGYPT, UAE

Ties soured between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, when Turkey backed Islamists who challenged Arab autocrats for power.

Ankara’s ties with Riyadh deteriorated in 2018 when a Saudi commando killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused the “highest levels” of the Saudi government of giving the orders.

Turkey launched a charm offensive in 2021, driving state visits and investment deals at a time of deep crisis for Turkey’s economy. Saudi Arabia agreed in March to deposit $5 billion with the Turkish central bank.

Ties are also improving between Egypt and Turkey, which opposed the Egyptian military’s ouster of President Mohamed Mursi from the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. On March 18, Turkey’s foreign minister spoke traveled to Cairo for the first time in a decade.

The best ties have been evident in Libya, where Turkey backs the government in Tripoli while Egypt and the United Arab Emirates support eastern factions. Warmer relations have enabled Libya’s warring parties to stick to a ceasefire, diplomats say.

QATAR-UAE, EGYPT, SAUDI ARABIA

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia severed ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations of Qatari support for terrorism, a broad allusion to Islamist movements, a charge Doha denies.

Saudi Arabia has taken the lead in rebuilding ties in 2021, declaring the end of the Qatar boycott. Riyadh and Cairo have appointed ambassadors, while Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored trade and travel links.

ISRAEL-UAE, BAHRAIN, MOROCCO AND SUDAN

Israeli ties with the Arab world have expanded significantly in 2020 thanks to the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”. The UAE and Bahrain were the first to normalize relations, driven by mutual concerns over Iran, followed by Morocco.

Sudan and Israel announced in February that they had finalized an agreement normalizing their relations, with the signing expected to follow a handover of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Israel also hoped for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

But although Riyadh has signaled tacit support for the Abraham Accords, allowing Israel’s flag carriers to fly in its airspace, it says any normalization would require progress in the Palestinians’ long stalled quest for statehood.

Separately, Turkey and Israel also last year restored ties that had been strained for more than a decade.

SYRIAN-ARAB STATES GOVERNMENT, Türkiye

Several Arab states that once backed rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad have reestablished ties with Damascus.

The United Arab Emirates took the lead, in part to counter the influence of Iran, which helped Assad win back most of Syria.

The trend has accelerated since the February 6 earthquake, which sparked an outpouring of Arab support for Syria.

Sources say Syria and Saudi Arabia have agreed to reopen embassies. Sources also said Riyadh plans to invite Assad to an Arab summit in May.

Turkey, which has long supported Syrian rebels, has also reopened contacts with Assad, encouraged by Russia. Assad has rejected any meeting with Erdogan unless the Turkish army withdraws from northern Syria.