Donald Trump blames lack of approval for Dan Kelly loss in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Three years after Dan Kelly lost the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court race by 10.5 points despite Donald Trump’s endorsement, the former president says not endorsing Kelly in this year’s election guaranteed his loss of 11 points.

“He bragged that he didn’t ask for Trump’s endorsement so I didn’t give it which guaranteed his downfall,” Trump wrote on this Truth Social social media platform. “How stupid is a man who does not seek an approval which would have won him the election.”

The 0.5 point difference between Kelly’s losses in 2020 and 2023 came as the Liberals rallied around justice-elected Janet Protasiewicz as a candidate who would promote abortion rights.

Trump endorsed Kelly in the 2020 race, which coincided with the Democratic presidential primary. Kelly blamed his first defeat on the election that took place during the primary.

This time around, Kelly said he wasn’t looking for Trump’s approval.

The former president was charged days before the election with falsifying business documents. In recent elections, liberals have sought to use Trump’s endorsements of conservative candidates against them, given the former president’s divisive nature.

Liberals won a majority in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as Democrats seek to overturn the state’s near-complete abortion ban and rewrite the state’s legislative maps.

In addition to Rhodes-Conway defeating Reyes, 14 of the 20 city council seats had contested races, and city voters decided to hold elections for half of the council members each year.

“I’m excited to find work,” she said after claiming victory on Tuesday night.

The next council will be a major shake-up, with many incumbents refusing to run again and seated members facing each other due to the redistricting.

With Dan Knodl’s victory, Wisconsin Republicans now hold 22 votes in the state Senate, which has 33 seats.

Both Wisconsin Supreme Court nominees have said they support the constitutional amendment.

