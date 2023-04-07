Erdogan hints at a change in economic policy with the return of the Simseks





As Turkish elections approach, Erdogan discusses further economic reforms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after an Organization of Turkish States summit, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that former finance minister Mehmet Simsek could trigger economic change after next month’s election if the ruling party remains in power. During an interview for 24 TVs On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We are preparing to further strengthen our economic policies in the coming period”, adding that “a team under the coordination of Mehmet Simsek, who participated in the management of the economy for years, made preparations for this purpose. The President announced that the Treasury Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank were making preparations: “God willing, after the elections, we will bring them all together and continue our path of strengthening our economic policy. Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch analyst, was one of the last pro-investor Erdogan officials to defend traditional policies. Erdogan’s struggle with a cost-of-living crisis, which is putting his popularity at risk ahead of the May 14 election, is what has sparked the hint of his possible return. The pair met last month in Ankara, fueling speculation that Simsek could play a role in government, but he said he wanted to stay out of active politics. Economic policy Simsek was replaced by Erdogan’s son-in-law after leaving office in 2018, and the president has wielded greater influence over the administration of the economy. He championed policies that prioritized growth over price stability, causing an exodus of foreign investors. As the Central Bank launched an easing cycle, inflation hit a 2-year high last year, driven by Erdogan’s desire to cut borrowing costs. The Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves have also been depleted as policymakers try to stabilize the lira. Turkey is facing its worst currency crisis since August 2018, when the value of the lira hit historic lows following diplomatic disputes with the then. #WE President Donald #Assetwhat happens to #Turkish Lira?#Erdogan #Turkey pic.twitter.com/rAvTbZyEcu — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 3, 2021 Outgoing Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Monday ruled out a return to orthodox politics after the election, saying in a TV interview: “We say interest rates will not rise on May 15. There will be no no change in our economic policy”. According to a Bloomberg survey, Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase&Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc expect a sharp reversal in monetary policy after the election, expecting the benchmark interest rate to rise to at least 30% at from 8.5%, depending Bloomberg. Read next: Turkish Central Bank: Inflation up to 81%, prices keep rising

