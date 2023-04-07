Is Tiffany Trump Donald’s new ‘first daughter’?





Move over Prince Harry. There’s a new “spare part” taking center stage.

The daughter of Donald Trump’s right-hand man, Ivanka Trump, was conspicuously absent from his prime-time speech after the arraignment at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

But we’re told insiders also noted that Trump’s other daughter, Tiffany, was front and center for the occasion.

“If you look at Tiffany’s history, she was never really involved in political affairs,” a source said.

But now Trump’s favorite daughter, Ivanka, clings to the outer edges of the political image, “Tiffany is trying to be the supporting girl.”

“It could be his way of getting closer to his father,” the source speculates.

Could Tiffany Trump be more involved in her father’s politics now that Ivanka has retired? tiffany trump/Instagram

Tiffany, 29, Trump’s daughter with second wife Marla Maples, was somewhat absent or overlooked in her father’s White House career.

She appeared at the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Convention, her swearing-in, State of the Union, Mount Rushmore event and spoke at a Trump Pride rally in Tampa in 2020 .

Ivanka, meanwhile, was a constant presence on the campaign trail and served as an adviser to the president during her father’s tenure.

But the eldest daughter, from his marriage to Ivana Trump, officially (and loudly) retired from politics in November when her father announced his third race, saying in a statement, I love my dad very much. This time around, I choose to prioritize my young children and the privacy we create as a family. I have no intention of getting involved in politics.

Ivanka announced that she was retiring from politics in November.Getty Images

A source previously told Page Six that Ivanka, 41, and her husband Jared Kushner, 42, “want nothing to do with” her latest legal setbacks. They stay away.

Another source tells us the couple are happy building their lives in Miami.

For more Page Six you love…

A source told the Post that on Tuesday the couple could not be there for their speech as they were traveling for Passover.

The source tells us that Tiffany, the only adult Trump child who hasn’t worked for him, has grown closer to his father and half-siblings, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr, since marrying in last November in Mar-a-Lago. to the Lebanese-American billionaire heir, Michael Boulos.

We’re told Tiffany, shown here with Ivanka and Lara Trump, grew close with the family during her November wedding at Mar-a-Lago. Tritter/Ivanka Trump

“The wedding was a bonding moment and she was more accepted by the family. It brought them closer,” the source explains.

Not that they get too gooey and emotional, of course. “The wedding was a huge political event and had a lot of donors,” the source explains.

Trump thanked his family in his speech after his indictment.

He notably left out his wife Melania, but also checked Tiffany’s name before Ivanka, who learned that Page Six had visited her father on Sunday at the club before he turned himself in.

While Melania Trump was not thanked in Trump’s speech, Ivanka and Tiffany were shouted out. Getty Images

“Don here did a great job, and I have another son here who did a great job,” the former president said.

“And Tiffany and Ivanka, and Barron will be great one day. But I have a great family, they did a fantastic job and we really appreciate it.”

The Daily Mail reported that following his speech he DJed and ‘spent the evening at his private club with his youngest daughter, Tiffany, her husband Michael Boulos and his longtime adviser Roger Stone’. .

Tiffany is a graduate of Georgetown Law School and works there as a legal research assistant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/04/06/is-tiffany-trump-donalds-newfirst-daughter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related