Lawyers advise restraint, politicians prepare fight – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump’s political allies are plotting an all-out blitz against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan and anyone else in the US justice system who dares to contradict him. But as his political operation prepares, the former president’s own lawyers are begging him to show a modicum of restraint.

Trump defenders and several trusted associates are devising game plans to “fight the dirt” against Bragg and the judge, a person close to Trump has said. In practice, that means treating Bragg as a partisan rival during the campaign season, including via longtime political allies who gather opposition research files and dig up new dirt on Bragg and others, according to two sources familiar with the subject.

Some of Trump’s lawyers, however, have all but begged him recently to tone down some public statements and social media missives, advising him to at the very least refrain from those that can easily be construed as violent threats, according to sources close to the situation.

Trump himself, offered the choice between practicing restraint and pursuing the brand of politics that, at this point, is almost eponymous, has made a predictable choice: Trump remains determined to wage his messaging war against Bragg, Merchan and d other law enforcement officials with his usual enthusiasm for innuendo and slander. In public, the former president treats the DA of “animal” and the authorities of “pervert”; Privately, Trump reveled in insulting Bragg in the most personal terms, including insulting his weight. (A Trump spokesperson did not return a request for comment.)

In recent weeks, Trump has also attempted to expand his legal team to defend him against these criminal charges, with varying degrees of success. Shortly before his impeachment on Tuesday, Trump added Todd Blanche to the defense, joining attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina. But a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the matter said that Trump personally, along with some of his advisers, had repeatedly tried to recruit famed attorney Alan Dershowitz to Trump’s legal team in the case. Manhattan. Dershowitz — who served in Trump’s defense for his first impeachment and regularly defends Trump in the media — has so far turned down all of those offers. Editor’s Choice

Meanwhile, powerful Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill are preparing to use the levers of legislative power to interfere with Trump following his historic arrest and impeachment in Manhattan this week. On Thursday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz — a former prosecutor on Bragg’s team — to appear before the committee for deposition later this month. It comes after weeks of Trump-aligned politicians suggesting Bragg should be thrown in jail. Trump himself has already been briefed on plans for how Republicans could use the Justice Department to go after Bragg, especially if Trump wins the presidency in 2024.

Likewise, influential right-wing organizations closely allied with Trump are now trying to erode public trust in Bragg’s case. Under New York law, falsifying business records is only a crime when committed to further a separate crime. Bragg has not – either in the indictment or in public comments – been explicit about this secondary crime. However, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen has already served federal prison time because the money he paid Stormy Daniels was an illegal campaign contribution.

Tom Fitton, the conservative activist, informal adviser to Trump and president of Judicial Watch, tweeted late Wednesday that his group had filed a freedom of information request with the Federal Election Commission to see what guidance he had given to the Bragg’s office. “They came back without a case,” Fitton told Rolling Stone. “Bragg is prosecuting – for the first time in the country’s history a former president and current presidential candidate – for crimes related to the federal election, but there has been no communication with the federal agency in charge of the law enforcement.” (Cohen’s secret money crime record, independent of the FEC, is extensive.)

During Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump to “refrain” from comments that could “incite violence or civil unrest.” This warning followed Trump’s previous outlandish behavior. In a since-deleted March 23 Truth Social article, Trump featured a split photo that juxtaposed him with a baseball bat next to Prosecutor Bragg’s head. In a truth post the next day, Trump warned of the “potential death and destruction” that could come from the “false accusation” he faced.

Yet, in his speech at Mar-a-Lago that same night, Trump railed personally against Merchan: “I have a judge who hates Trump, with a Trump who hates his wife and his family,” he said. he stated, recounting the judge’s adult daughter’s professional relationship with Democratic Politics. (Merchan previously oversaw a fraud case against the Trump Organization.)

Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric correlates with dangerous behavior in the real world. Merchan has now received “dozens” of threats, NBC reported Wednesday. He joins Bragg in this unfortunate company. After news first broke about an expected Trump indictment, the DA’s office received a menacing bag of white powder and a note that allegedly read: “ALVIN: I WILL KILL YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!” (The powder was found to be non-hazardous.)

Fitton, the leader of Judicial Watch, defends Trump’s bombast. “The idea that criticizing a judge in a factual way – even aggressively – is inappropriate? No, that’s not how America works,” he insists. “The president has a right to raise concerns about a judge’s bias,” Fitton says, adding as an aside, “Whether it’s something he wants to do as a defendant, I think people can take issue with. ”

As for the threats against Merchan and Bragg? Fitton insists, “It’s unfortunate, terrible, and it should be investigated.” But, he adds, it is part of the cost of our free society. “The idea that someone criticizing a judge, in a highly politicized case, is somehow responsible for subsequent death threats would put an end to the First Amendment.”

Opposition research on Judge Merchan is already bubbling in the pro-Trump media world. The Gateway Pundit, a conspiratorial pro-Trump site, set the agenda for bias allegations against the former president with a series of stories that combed through information about Merchan’s family and his political contributions. One piece claimed Merchan’s daughter had worked for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign while another expressed shock that Merchan had donated a total of $35 to Biden’s campaign and two liberal groups. The Gateway Pundit stories were aggregated by right-wing outlets like Breitbart and soon landed on Donald Trump Jr’s Truth Social account, with the quip she revealed “yet another nexus in this chosen Democratic show trial at the hand”.

Of course, Trump isn’t just targeting local law enforcement in New York. In an all-caps rant on Truth Social on Wednesday morning, Trump lambasted federal officials — an obvious reaction to the legal danger he also faces following the special counsel’s investigation into his mishandling of classified documents: “Republicans in Congress should withdraw funding from the DOJ and FBI until they come to their senses,” Trump wrote, accusing Democrats of “totally militarizing law enforcement in our country” and “ viciously use this abuse of power to interfere with our already beleaguered elections!

Hours later, on The Donald — an online forum populated by many of the ex-president’s hardline supporters — a prominent article reacted to screeds against the Justice Department by Trump as well as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The most prominent comments on an article titled “Blame the FBI for Election Interference” included thinly veiled threats against FBI agents. “Someone is already throwing a scary pie,” user BabbleRabble wrote. “Funny way of saying grenade,” replied user pushbackv2. Hanging_Chad chimed in, “Not all field office roofs are pie-proof.”

Trump’s rants against law enforcement have highlighted the race of his prosecutors or their (weak) ties to prominent Jewish donors. These remarks also seem to stir up swamp fever.

In his Mar a Lago speech, Trump railed against Bragg as a “radical left-wing prosecutor, backed by George Soros.” He called Fani Willis, the law enforcement official leading the investigation into his alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election, a “local racist Democratic district attorney in Atlanta.” He also denounced his “persecution” in a civil lawsuit at the hands of New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he called “another backward racist”. Tendency

Such attacks fuel the narrative of far-right voices who traffic in slanders that politically powerful black Americans seek revenge against white people. Pete Santilli is a reactionary television personality, who gained infamy covering the Bundy occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016. He reacted to Trump’s arrest by railing against Bragg as a “fuckin’ black communist” – portraying the DA as part of a new cabal. black leaders seeking “reparations” and retaliation.

“These black satanic communists have taken over the bureaucracy, and they’re taking revenge on the man,” Santilli said, before rephrasing, in case the dog whistle wasn’t clear the first time: Kill the white man”.

