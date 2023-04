Trump will be the first New York cover of a courtroom sketch

A cartoon of former President Donald Trump scowling in court this week will be the first courtroom sketch to grace the cover of The New Yorker.

Famed Cond Nast magazine has confirmed Jane Rosenberg’s sketch will be the April 17 cover — two weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Although we often ask artists to reflect on the day’s events for the weekly cover, the magazine has not, so far, turned to a courtroom cartoonist, art director Francois wrote on Wednesday. Mouly about the decision.

Rosenberg, who is also a noted plein-air painter, was one of three draftsmen allowed in the 15th-floor courtroom, where television cameras were prohibited.

Trump, 76, is pictured grumpy with his arms crossed.

He spoke only a few words during the hour-long proceedings.

The New York-based artist is no stranger to high-profile appearances: her online portfolio includes works from the Woody Allen and Mia Farrows custody hearing and the John Gotti trial, among others.

Even so, she told The New Yorker that Trump’s historic impeachment was my most stressful assignment yet in 43 years on the job.

The magazine announced the pick on Wednesday, a day after the arraignment. New Yorker Rosenberg was one of three performers allowed in the courtroom.REUTERS

In 2015, the veteran courtroom artist went viral for his gruesome portrayal of retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady — who looked more like a Neanderthal than a hunky athlete.

Trump – who is due back in court on December 4 – has already received the cover treatment from the New Yorkers several times. Following his controversial rejection of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, artist David Plunkert depicted the then-president propelling a sailboat with his own breath in a cheeky piece called Blowhard.

Three years later, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, Pulitzer Prize winner Barry Blitt skewered Trump by portraying him as an incompetent surgeon.

