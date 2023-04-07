Imran Khan follows the path of typical populism





A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps his residence in Lahore. (Photo: AFP)

Imran Khan walks the path of typical populism.

In Pakistan, amid a simmering polycrisis, the country’s power centers – the civil bureaucracy, military, businessmen and religious leaders – seem unsure how to navigate this tumultuous terrain.

There seems to be a dearth of viable solutions or meaningful strategies to steer the nation on a better path. With each passing day, this polycrisis – an amalgam of political, financial, social and institutional decadence – becomes more and more complex.

What began as a no-confidence motion against then-Prime Minister Khan in March 2022, and escalated into violent unrest, has now polarized all sections of Pakistani society. These divisions are not limited to the political arena alone, as they have seeped into sensitive institutions such as the judiciary and the civil bureaucracy. The current coalition government of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) was convinced that once out of power, Mr. Khan would not be able to generate effective agitation. This confidence was based on the belief that Mr. Khan’s debauched governance had alienated the public to such an extent that they would not be able to rally support for him. But, contrary to the expectations of his detractors, Mr. Khan is waging a phenomenal protest campaign and his popularity ratings continue to climb.

Mr. Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have effectively introduced this new concept of social media campaign to promote the image of the party and more specifically the building of the personal image of Mr. Khan himself . What is unique about the current political imbroglio is the extremely effective use of social media by Mr. Khan’s PTI to transform its brand image.

There was nothing he could claim as tangible and effective “success” to motivate his followers. However, to the surprise of all involved, including Mr. Khan himself, the PTI has suddenly become a very popular political force in Pakistan. Over the past year, Mr Khan has used all the cards in the bag – patriotism, religion and self-pity – to blame the public on the current government and the establishment.

Mr Khan shrewdly used a highly effective social media campaign to create anti-American sentiments to distract from his poor performance as prime minister. The bigoted behavior of his followers is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan’s political history, but the speed with which this bigoted behavior has become contagious among his middle and upper class supporters reflects the success of his social networks. team leaders.

Until he took power in 2018, Mr Khan boasted of his belief in civilian supremacy as a mainstay of his political philosophy. During the 2018 pre-election period, he frequently touted his abhorrence of taking dictates from the military establishment. But the 2018 elections, which were maneuvered by power brokers to install him as prime minister, were the first major breach in his “untested political belief” in civilian supremacy. The person who always bitterly censured his political opponents as the product of the military establishment claimed himself to be the establishment’s “mega project”.

Throughout his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Khan never directly or indirectly addressed the issue of civilian supremacy. It was only after the no-confidence vote against him in March that he first urged the incumbent army chief to abandon his “newfound neutrality” in favor of himself. According to his thesis, the military establishment should not be neutral and it should continue to support the PTI and Mr. Khan.

The manner in which Mr Khan tried to slander former army chief General Bajwa, who was his main patron throughout his tenure as Prime Minister and even allegedly tried to save him during the no-confidence vote, sent a general message that Mr Khan is not a ‘reliable bet’. The fact is that Mr Khan, having exhausted all his energy – and party funds – in the year-long protest campaign, still returns home empty-handed when it comes to his main goals: he has no failed to secure the choice he preferred was appointed as the new army chief, and he was unable to force the PDM government to call early elections. The fact is that Mr Khan, despite massive public support, faces a different kind of dilemma. There is a divided judiciary, a divided bureaucracy, an indifferent military establishment, a bewildered ruling alliance and a distraught Imran Khan.

As a typical populist leader, Imran Khan continually makes adjustments to his narrative to keep his target audience intact. But in doing so, he also quickly loses his credibility as a “principled leader”.

Nevertheless, he is desperate to win back the post of prime minister – even if age is not on his side, having already passed his 70s – and may be using all the tricks of the trade to put pressure on all stakeholders to announce early elections, which he believes he can win very easily. But, by engaging in these efforts, he has deeply polarized the country, and it will take decades to heal.

