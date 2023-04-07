Trump’s indictment got Democrats and Republicans in agreement on one thing





A CNN poll released on Monday found that 60% of Americans approve of indicting former President Donald Trump. And if you dig a little deeper into the results, there’s a fascinating data point about what the public thinks led to the indictment.

According to the survey, which was conducted between March 31 and April 1 immediately after news emerged that a grand jury had voted to indict Trump, 61% of Democratic-leaning Americans believe politics played a role. in the indictment. This number is much lower than the 94% of Republican-leaning respondents who think the same way, but it’s also much more unexpected.

Here’s why. Almost all Democratic-leaning Americans polled also approve of the indictment, 93% of them to be exact. Taken together, this means that a large number of center-left leanings support the indictment, even though they believe it is motivated on some level by a political agenda.

What is evident is that most Americans across the political spectrum believe that the era of institutional normalcy is over.

There are several possible explanations for this, some tied to Trump himself and others to the country’s changing beliefs about the purpose and reliability of core American institutions. Some reasons are understandable, but others raise uncomfortable questions about the risk of entering an irreversible spiral of end-justification-means logic. Either way, what is evident is that most Americans of all political backgrounds believe that the era of institutional normality is over.

CNN survey question, What role, if any, do you think politics played in the decision to indict Trump? is vague enough to be interpreted in different ways. But I think it’s fair to assume that the prevailing reading of this issue is the belief that the charges against Trump were driven in part by political objections to the former president, particularly as he contemplates another stint. to the White House.

One of the issues at stake is the growing crisis of confidence in the Americas. According to the survey, 76% of Americans believe politics played a role in the indictment. This popularity of views fits with the broader trend of Americans losing faith in institutions to do their jobs properly. Confidence in the criminal justice system, already very low for many years, declined further in 2022, according to Gallup. In addition, trust in the Supreme Court hit an all-time high last year, according to Gallup. More generally, Americans have shown waning trust in all branches of government in recent years, sometimes as part of decades-long trends.

But there is the more specific question of why the subset of left-leaning Americans who support the indictment do so even though they believe it was partially politically motivated.

One explanation is that cynicism about institutions such as the courts and the criminal justice system is so widespread that politics is widely expected to play a role in the accusations against most politicians. .

Yet Trump is not just any politician; there could also be other dynamics at play. Many Americans believe that Trump poses a unique and potentially existential threat to multicultural democracy, and they may believe that a politically motivated criminal indictment might be warranted on that basis alone. Some may think that Trump has demonstrated that he disobeys the laws and rules so often that it is irrelevant whether or not his indictment was totally motivated by legal considerations. There’s also the possibility that some believe the indictment is both legally legitimate and political: that Trump deserves to be charged, and also that the criminal justice system has chosen to break new ground in treating presidents. like normal citizens because Trump is specifically so dangerous.

A single poll does not give us definitive information about how Americans think. And until we know more about what underlies the charges against Trump, there’s still a lot we don’t know. But it is hoped that the criminal charges against Trump are not co-signed by a public that has lost interest in whether the charges against him are legitimate or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/trump-indictment-poll-rcna78490 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related