Imran Khan will enjoy security in accordance with the status of former Pakistani PM, Islamabad High Court says





Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan has ruled that Imran Khan should be protected because of his status as a former prime minister.

The High Court in Islamabad was hearing a plea from Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over his safety after Home Minister Rana Sanaullah allegedly threatened him.

Sanaullah, who is close to former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said in March that when the ruling party feels his existence is threatened, he will go so far as to go against his main political rival.

In an apparent target for Imran Khan, he said: “The politics of the country have been brought to a level where the existence of only one of the two (PTI and PML-N) is possible.”

The court also inquired about current security regulations and the level of security currently provided to 72-year-old Imran Khan, according to The Express Tribune.

Khans’ lawyer told the court that the former prime minister, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year, could not appear in court, to which Chief Justice Aamer Farooq told that Khan did not need to appear in court in this matter as it was solely on the provision of security.

The High Court Chief Justice questioned what the law said about the safety of a former prime minister.

Munawar Iqbal Duggal, the additional attorney general, told the Islamabad High Court that adequate security would be provided to Imran Khan. The AAG argued that the law stipulated that the security notification for a former prime minister should be published through a special newspaper.

When asked if security had been provided to Khan in the past, the AAG said the former cricketer-turned-politician had been issued a bulletproof vehicle.

A Home Office official said a lifetime bond was supposed to be given, but the notification detailing it has not been released.

As long as Khan was in Islamabad, he had rock-solid security, he said.

During the Chief Justices’ inquiry into the current situation, the ministry representative reiterated that security had been provided to Khan.

Khans lawyer stated the Wazirabad incident where Khan was shot in an assassination attempt.

The Chief Justice noted that the law was the law and that security had to be provided as it stated.

Whatever the rule of law, take it to court. A prisoner has rights if he is in prison, he added.

The chief justice said the former prime minister should be granted security based on his status.

While researching the safety rules given for former prime ministers, the court noted that it would make the appropriate orders when the rules are submitted.

With contributions from agencies

