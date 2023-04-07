Inside the silent payments that may decide Trump’s legal fate





McDougal, who is named as the first woman in the charging documents, did not respond to a request for comment this week. When she spoke to me in 2018 for a New Yorker story and again in 2020 for the podcast, she expressed regret. Now knowing what’s going on behind the scenes, McDougal told me, I feel like I’m part of a major cover-up of history.

Prosecutors have charged Trump with thirty-four counts of falsifying business records, apparently related to payments reimbursing Cohen after paying Clifford. Prosecutors will seek to establish that the offences, which would generally be classified as misdemeanors, were committed for the purpose of committing another crime, allowing them to be charged with crimes. The person familiar with the Braggs investigation noted that prosecutors are not required by law to specify this second crime. Flexibility and options are key, this person told me. Prosecutors intend to save that decision for when they feel most prudent. During a press conference this week, Bragg referenced several potential second crimes, including violations of state and federal election law.

Trump, at his own press conference this week, said the charges were a politically motivated attempt by Bragg, a Democrat, to bar him from re-election. Everyone who has looked into this case, including RINOs and even diehard Democrats, says there is no crime and should never have been brought, he said. Cohen and Pecker, both of whom are expected to testify on behalf of the prosecution, did not respond to requests for comment.

Sajudin, now in his 50s, sports a goatee and slicked back hair. He grew up in Brooklyn in a large Italian-American family. Sajudin told me he spent his youth working in construction and asbestos removal, seeing mob associates paying building inspectors. In 2008, he started working as a doorman at Trump Tower. Every time Trump came into the building, he pretty often gave everyone a hundred dollar bill, he recalled in the 2019 interview. On the other hand, he says, it’s like a host of companies, so to speak. He added, They will try to be nice to you at first, to try to get what they want. And then, if it doesn’t work, they try to force you.

At Trump Tower, Sajudin bumped into a woman who worked as the building’s janitor and was previously Trump’s housekeeper. Sajudin recalled making lavish purchases that seemed incongruous with her income and said she enjoyed impunity from building management. Whenever she argued with someone, the first words that came out of her mouth were, I’ll call Mr. Trump. I’ll call Mr. Trump, Sajudin told me. He said he raised the issue with his superiors, including Matthew Calamari, Trump’s longtime bodyguard, who had risen through the ranks of the Trump Organization to become his COO Calamari, he said. said, got really loud and rude and said to me, he said, you know, you have to, like, let it go. He says: If you had a Trump kid, you could do whatever you want. The next time Trump arrived at the building, Sajudin said, he received an unusually large tip from Calamari. Several hundred dollars, recalls Sajudin. I assumed he was so nice to me because he wanted me to shut up.

When Sajudin, agitated by his arguments with the concierge, continued to insist on the subject, he said that Calamari had called him to a second meeting, in a dark office with the blinds drawn. Sajudin recalled Calamari telling him: We think of you as family. We work together. But you have to drop this situation. Calamari then shook his hand and asked: Are we clear? He wouldn’t let go of my hand, Sajudin added. It was like a movie. You know, it was like watching Goodfellas. (Calamari declined repeated requests for comment.)

After his meeting with Calamari, Sajudin felt that his position within the Trump Organization had deteriorated. I definitely feel like I’m blacklisted, Sajudin told me. They probably don’t want someone with this information working in a building in Manhattan. Sajudin eventually left the organization, he said with common consent. While looking for another job, it occurred to him that he could monetize the rumor. He contacted Globe, then the Enquirer. A reporter from the Enquirer responded quickly, offering him six figures, which were later cut significantly when Sajudin said he didn’t want his name attached.

In the fall of 2015, Sajudin found himself in a hotel room in rural Pennsylvania, taking a polygraph test for the Enquirer, which he passed. He signed an initial deal with the tabloid to grant him exclusive rights to the story. Shortly after, in a meeting with an Enquirer reporter at a nearby fast food restaurant, he also signed a revised contract, which included a more robust nondisclosure clause. If I told the story, I could be fined a million dollars, he said.

AMI employees were divided as to the veracity of the underlying rumor. Some have questioned Sajudin’s credibility. In 2014, a website registered through a service that obscures the perpetrator’s identity claimed that Sajudin made similar charges against a resident of Trump Tower. Sajudin told me he continues to believe Trump’s paternity rumor and is defending his credibility. When I tell you it’s the truth, it’s the truth, he said. No one would risk all that to make up stories.

Eight months after the payment with Sajudin, AMI finalized its agreement with McDougal. Several months after that, Michael Cohen paid off Stormy Daniels. Soon after, Trump was elected president.

In April 2018, FBI agents raided Cohens’ hotel and office, in part to gather information about the AMI scheme, and The New Yorker published my initial report on the payment to Sajudin. Oh shit, Keith Davidson, the attorney who represented both McDougal and Clifford, told me in 2019, describing his reaction to the raid. Oh, shit, shit, shit. Cohen was eventually convicted and sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. AMI admitted to the scheme and reached a non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities. Trump was not charged at the time. (Cohen and Davidson did not respond to requests for comment this week.)

During our interviews, McDougal told me that she thinks catch and kill should be illegal in many situations and positions. She added, referring to elected officials, if you work for your country, you have to be upfront with this stuff. Sajudin told me he was surprised by the growing significance of his story. As the former president’s trial continues, interest in Trump-related AMI transactions will likely intensify. I thought it was just, like, a tabloid, Sajudin told me. Now I see it’s much more than that.

