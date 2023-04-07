Donald Trump gets a boost from millennial polls





Former US President Donald Trump is more popular among millennials than any other middle-aged demographic, according to polling data.

Trump’s YouGov rankings currently show the Republican’s popularity among millennials, typically those born between 1981 and 1996, at 47%.

This figure is higher than Generation X (anyone born between 1965 and 1980), where Trump is considered popular at 37%, and Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964), where he is also at 37%.

YouGov ratings are based on surveys of 1,522 nationally representative interviews of the U.S. population, collected during the first quarter of 2023.

Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan court today to 34 counts related to money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the first criminal charges facing a former US president. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If Trump has any hope of winning the 2024 election, he would need the support of millennials.

In comparison, President Joe Biden, who is expected to run for a second term in the White House, has a popularity score of 51% with millennials. Biden’s popularity is lower for millennials (43%) and baby boomers (40%).

However, the crimes for which he has just been charged loom over Trump’s 2024 campaign.

On Tuesday, Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a crime related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s money investigation.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The allegations relate to a sum of $ 130,000 that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair she claimed to have with Trump before the 2016 election. .

Trump is accused of falsifying business records while reimbursing Cohen for the money, which appeared in Trump Organization records as legal fees. Prosecutors allege the money paid to Cohen was a violation of federal election laws.

According to another YouGov poll conducted hours after Trump’s historic impeachment, more than half of American adults (56%) strongly or somewhat approve of the former president’s arrest, compared to 31% who strongly or somewhat disapprove. little.

Nearly half (45%) of those polled believe it is either unlikely or unlikely that Trump will be convicted in the case.

Other polls suggest Trump’s legal troubles aren’t hampering his chances in 2024, with the GOP presidential primaries less than a year away.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, 48% of Republican voters said they want Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024, up four points from the 44% he got in 2024. a survey from March 14 to 20.

By comparison, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to confirm his candidacy in 2024, has seen his support plummet.

The last two Reuters/Ipsos polls showed DeSantis falling in the polls from 30% in March to 19% in April, meaning Trump’s lead over the Florida governor fell from 14 points to 29 after the announcement of his historic indictment by the grand jury.

