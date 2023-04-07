Imran’s bail extended until April 18, exempt from court appearance – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the provisional bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in eight different cases until April 18 and also exempted him from personal appearance.

The bench consisted of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

At the start of the proceedings, Mr. Khan’s lawyer filed a request to obtain his exemption from personal appearance. He argued that since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was to attend a ceremony at the premises of the IHC, the head of the PTI would be exempted from attending the proceedings.

He further said that since the head of the PTI will appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad after the Eid holidays, the IHC should postpone further hearings on the bail issue after Ramazan. The lawyer said that since the former prime minister was facing death threats, he should be excused from attending court hearings.

Judge Farooq said the court would not award any benefits to Mr Khan that it cannot afford to a common litigant under the law. The Chief Justice of the IHC observed that personal appearance was mandatory for any defendant in criminal proceedings.

Security protocol

Chief Justice Farooq asked the federal government to provide a copy of the rules developed for the security protocol for former prime ministers. He was hearing a petition filed following comments made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah against Mr. Khan.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that the government had notified the security protocol for former prime ministers.

According to him, an evaluation committee determines the security arrangements for former prime ministers.

A Home Office official told the court that no notification aimed at ensuring Mr Khan’s safety had been issued so far.

He said it was mandatory for the federal government to provide security for former prime ministers in the federal capital while provincial governments were responsible for their security within their jurisdiction.

Posted in Dawn, April 7, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1746326/imrans-bail-extended-till-18th-exempted-from-appearance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related