Shah Rukh Khan wins 2023 TIME100 reader poll





Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has won the 2023 TIME100 poll, in which readers vote for the people they think most deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of most influential people.

Notable stars and personalities also featured in the poll included actress Michelle Yeoh, athlete Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. But it was Khan who ultimately claimed victory, securing 4% of the vote after more than 1.2 million votes were cast.

Khan, arguably India’s most famous actor and an international icon in his own right, is also a producer and co-owner of the Knight Riders Group women’s cricket team. The actor made his mark as Bollywood’s favorite romantic hero, starring in blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His decades-long career has seen him star in over 100 films and his most recent film is Pathaan. Released in January, it’s one of the highest-grossing films of the year so far, grossing nearly $130 million worldwide.

Second place went to Iranian women protesting for greater freedoms against the country’s Islamic regime, garnering 3% of the vote. Protesters took to the streets in cities around Iran after Mahsa Amini, 22, was killed by the country’s “morality police” last September for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely. They were named Hero of the Year 2022 by TIME and also won last year’s Person of the Year reader poll.

They were followed by healthcare workers, who came third with 2% of the vote. They have been at the forefront of the global pandemic since 2020 – in the United States alone, some 18 million people have worked selflessly throughout the pandemic to help others. The pressures of caring for patients in difficult conditions have taken their toll, in a survey conducted from June to September 2020 healthcare workers overwhelmingly reported feeling stress, anxiety, burnout professional and exhaustion.

Third and fourth places went to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who each received around 1.9% of the vote. The Duke of Sussex made headlines in January after the publication of his memoir Spare, which recounts monumental moments ranging from the death of Princess Diana in 1997 to the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. He is also known for founding the Invictus Games, an international athletic competition for wounded, injured and ill service members.

Meghan Markle, a former actress-turned-humanitarian, now hosts her Archetypes podcast, where her mission is “to investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” She previously narrated the Disney documentary Elephants and championed the fight against racism and women’s rights. The couple also launched the non-profit Archewell Foundation, as well as Archewell Productions, which has a creative partnership with Netflix.

Fifth place went to football star Lionel Messi, with 1.8% of the vote. The Argentinian player won his first World Cup title in 2022, adding to his many accolades including seven Ballon d’Or, a prestigious prize awarded by France Football magazine.

TIME editors will reveal their picks for the TIME100 2023 list on April 13.

