Good Friday Agreement 25 years later: what’s there to celebrate?





As President Biden, the Clintons and other VIPs head to Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, you might be wondering, what exactly is there to celebrate? The much-vaunted power-sharing government, which was supposed to unite unionists and nationalists, is currently not working. Indeed, the Stormont administration has been suspended in one form or another for as many years as it has been operational. Brexit has raised concerns over the land border with the Republic of Ireland, an area where tensions had previously eased due to a combination of joint Irish-British EU membership and the dismantling of the network army border checkpoints and observation points that developed during the Troubles. Dublin’s worst fears over the erection of a hard new border have been allayed by Boris Johnson’s agreement to a protocol designed to ensure smooth north-south trade. However, this protocol, despite Johnson’s denials, involved the creation of a new border in the Irish Sea, which hampered trade with Britain and caused great concern among Unionists over the perceived erosion of their British identity. Mark Devenport, political commentator. Picture: provided Away from high politics, Northern Ireland continues to struggle with low wages, high levels of economic inactivity, hospital waiting lists that dwarf any other part of the UK and lingering pockets of deprivation. In some of these areas, paramilitary organizations still exercise fear-based authority. In the weeks leading up to the presidential visit, loyalist groups in Bangor and Newtownards threw petrol bombs at rival homes in what appeared to be a row over drug trafficking and crime. In Omagh, police are searching for dissident Irish Republican gunmen who ambushed a senior officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, as he put footballs in the trunk of his car after coaching a youth training session. The officer survived, but suffered life-altering injuries. So on the political, economic and security levels, it is far from being a perfect peace. However, the glass is half full, as well as half empty. Belfast trade and investment advisers OCO Global recently produced analysis which found that Northern Ireland’s gross domestic product has more than doubled since the Good Friday Agreement, with average GDP per capita from 13,391 to 25,575, one of the biggest improvements in the UK. Northern Ireland now has vibrant cybersecurity, fintech and pharmaceutical sectors. Tourism was fueled not only by a morbid curiosity about the Troubles, but also by a fascination with the culture of the new Northern Ireland. In addition to photographing the Walls of Peace, visitors want to see HBO filming locations Game Of Thrones or Channel 4s Derry Girls. More than that, the loss charts are clear. The unrest as we have known it for three decades is over and hundreds of people are marching in the streets today who could have been victims of political violence had there not been an agreement in 1998. However, Northern Ireland still aspires to political stability. Rishi Sunaks Windsor Framework has removed some of the rough edges from Boris Johnson’s protocol. The DUP may never accept the latest deal with the EU as good enough, but at some point unionism may have to decide that it’s as good as it gets. They won’t factor Biden’s visit into that decision, but will likely delay it beyond the next mayoral election in May. Even if Stormont is revived, it won’t be the end of the story, as the challenges ahead are severe and the machinery of government created in 1998 is distinctly creaky. The glass is half empty, but with a little ingenuity and mutual trust, it can be filled. Mark Devenport is the former political editor of the BBC Northern Ireland @markdevenport

