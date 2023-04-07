US Isolate RI in a nickel casing, Jokowi does not remain silent..





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States (US) is considered unfair to Indonesia. Especially in terms of green subsidies for important minerals from Indonesia, namely nickel. Thanks to the new law Inflation Reduction Rate (IRA), we know that the United States will grant a tax credit for the purchase of an electric car. However, it is feared that this incentive does not apply to electric cars with batteries containing nickel components from Indonesia. The reason is that Indonesia does not yet have a free trade agreement with the United States and also the dominance of Chinese companies in the Indonesian nickel industry. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT So what will the Indonesian government, especially Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), do with American politics? It turns out the government isn’t staying silent on the Joe Biden administration’s policy plans. However, Indonesia will follow up through negotiations. Bara Krishna Hasibuan, the trade minister’s special staff for international trade agreements, said Indonesia will negotiate within the ongoing negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) economic cooperation framework. With these negotiations, the government hopes the United States can provide similar incentives to IPEF member countries, including Indonesia. “This was also conveyed by Indonesia to the United States during the second round of IPEF negotiations in Nusa Bali, in March 2023,” Bara told CNBC Indonesia, Thursday (04/06/2023). According to Bara, as the host, Indonesia emphasizes that the principles of equality and justice should be the foundation of cooperative relations between countries. It is this principle which is promoted and which is the basis of IPEF’s economic cooperation. “Besides IPEF, Indonesia is also establishing intensive cooperation with other countries to bring benefits to the important mining industry and it is hoped that Indonesia can become a strategic partner in the mining sector. clean energy,” he said. Previously, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) urged the United States (US) to be fairer in providing green subsidies for minerals for electric vehicles. Kadin worries about the “exclusion” of Indonesia’s key minerals from the US green technology subsidy program. Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Arsjad Rasjid said Indonesia could play an important role in meeting US demand for electric vehicles and batteries. Indeed, Indonesia has a third of the world’s total nickel reserves, which puts Indonesia in first position. “Nickel is an important material for the production of electric vehicle batteries,” Arsjad said on Tuesday (04/04/2023). Arsjad stressed the importance of seeing Indonesia and ASEAN as an alternative to China. He hoped the United States would grant members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) equal status to countries with which the United States has comprehensive free trade agreements. “We are discussing IPEF, and the spirit of the agreement is cooperation. If America excludes ASEAN, it seems very unfair,” Arsjad said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Outrageous Islamic teachers in the United States, calling for magic prayers (pgr/pgr)



