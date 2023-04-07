All Ukraine peace talks should be about ‘New World Order’ Lavrov





Moscow wants peace talks with Ukraine to focus on creating a “new world order”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a visit to Turkey. Russia’s top diplomat was in Turkey – which has retained ties to Moscow and kyiv – to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He also threatened to abandon a landmark grain deal, which Turkey helped broker, if obstacles to Russian exports remained. “Any negotiation should be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns,” Lavrov said. “These should be the principles on which the new world order will be based.” He added that Russia rejects a “unipolar world order run by ‘one hegemon'”. Russia has long said it is waging a struggle against US dominance on the international stage, and says the Ukrainian offensive is part of that struggle. The Kremlin said this week it had no choice but to continue its year-long offensive in Ukraine, seeing no diplomatic solution.

The start of the offensive sparked growing fears of a global food crisis, with Russia and Ukraine being major exporters of grain and other agricultural products. Lavrov, however, said Russia could withdraw from the landmark deal that allowed vital exports to leave blocked Black Sea ports. “If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilizers and grain, we will think about the need for this agreement,” Lavrov said. On the eve of the visit, Moscow said it had extended the agreement “as a sign of goodwill for another 60 days”. Russia has repeatedly threatened to abandon the agreement which allowed the export of more than 25 million tons of grain. Moscow complains that its part of the deal, promising the right to export fertilizers without Western sanctions, is not being fulfilled. Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension under the original deal, which was brokered by Ankara and the United Nations last July.

