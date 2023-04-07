Another case recorded against Imran Khan in Islamabad





Security personnel use a bulletproof shield to protect former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he leaves after appearing at the High Court in Lahore on March 17, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has been convicted in a separate case under three articles of Pakistan’s penal code for endangering ‘army officer families’ .

The complaint was filed by Magistrate Manzoor Ahmed at Ramna Police Station in Islamabad on April 6.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the PTI leader in one of his speeches used inappropriate language against military officers.

The FIR includes the following sections

Section 500 deals with defamation which can lead to two years imprisonment or a fine

Section 505 deals with statements likely to provoke or incite a military officer to mutiny or to cause fear or alarm among the public, which may cause him to commit an offense against the state.

Section 138 can result in a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine for encouraging an officer, soldier, sailor or airman to an act of insubordination.

The PTI chairman has been embroiled in legal battles since his ousting as prime minister last year in April and says authorities have registered more than 100 lawsuits against him across the country.

However, police told the Islamabad High Court that a total of 29 FIRs have been registered against the PTI leader in the capital, 28 of them by the police and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One of the FIRs had been closed and seven were in the investigation phase, while 20 cases were pending before the courts.

