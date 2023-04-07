Report claims gambling white paper will include plans to ‘ensure appropriate funding’ for races

Levy reform is expected to be among the proposals set out in the government’s long-awaited white paper on the gambling review, according to a newspaper report.

The Sun claimed it had seen details of the government’s plans for gambling reform in leaked cabinet documents.

Ministers have pledged to review the tax, which is based on a percentage of bookmakers’ profits on UK races and brought in £97.6 million in 2021-22, by 2024.

However, Sports Management has requested that this review be brought forward and that the levy system be reformed to extend its reach to betting on all global races and adjust it to be turnover based rather than on profits in order to increase revenue. Levy reform was due to be in last summer’s White Paper, but its publication was delayed by the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and subsequent events in Westminster.

The Sun report said horse racing betting “faces higher taxes as part of a new review to ensure proper funding for the sport”.

Ministers launched the gambling review in December 2020, but the resulting white paper is finally expected to be published after Parliament returns from Easter recess on April 17.

Among other proposals reported by The Sun was a reference that appeared to be about affordability checks, withtraders took to performing what were described as “credit checks” alongside tasks to look for signs of unaffordable losses.

The newspaper also claimed that people under 25 could not bet more than 2 per spin on online slots, although older bettors would be allowed to bet up to 15, a figure higher than foreseen.

Other measures that were previously reported included a statutory levy on operators to pay for problem gambling research, education and treatment, and the creation of a gambling ombudsman to deal with customer complaints.

The newspaper quoted Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer as telling her colleagues: “Our proposals aim to protect those at risk of addiction, catastrophic loss and harm, with minimal disruption to the majority.”

Asked about the report, a spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport told the Racing Post that he had not commented on the speculation.

They added: “We are committed to protecting those most at risk of gambling-related harm and are working to finalize the details of our review. The white paper will strengthen our regulatory framework to ensure it is fit for purpose. the digital age.”

Tory MP Scott Benton had the party whip removed following a sting by The Times newspaper in which he was filmed offering to lobby ministers on behalf of bogus gambling industry investors who had offered him a fee of up to 4,000.

The Times reported that Benton told undercover reporters he could leak a copy of the gambling white paper before it was published.

He was later quoted as saying he was ‘concerned that what was being asked of me was not in accordance with parliamentary rules’, had contacted the Clerk of the House of Commons and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards , and “had no further contact with the company”.

Benton is chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Betting and Gaming, although these groups are informal and have no official status in parliament.

