Politics
Report claims gambling white paper will include plans to ‘ensure appropriate funding’ for races
Levy reform is expected to be among the proposals set out in the government’s long-awaited white paper on the gambling review, according to a newspaper report.
The Sun claimed it had seen details of the government’s plans for gambling reform in leaked cabinet documents.
Ministers have pledged to review the tax, which is based on a percentage of bookmakers’ profits on UK races and brought in £97.6 million in 2021-22, by 2024.
However, Sports Management has requested that this review be brought forward and that the levy system be reformed to extend its reach to betting on all global races and adjust it to be turnover based rather than on profits in order to increase revenue. Levy reform was due to be in last summer’s White Paper, but its publication was delayed by the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and subsequent events in Westminster.
The Sun report said horse racing betting “faces higher taxes as part of a new review to ensure proper funding for the sport”.
Ministers launched the gambling review in December 2020, but the resulting white paper is finally expected to be published after Parliament returns from Easter recess on April 17.
Among other proposals reported by The Sun was a reference that appeared to be about affordability checks, withtraders took to performing what were described as “credit checks” alongside tasks to look for signs of unaffordable losses.
The newspaper also claimed that people under 25 could not bet more than 2 per spin on online slots, although older bettors would be allowed to bet up to 15, a figure higher than foreseen.
Other measures that were previously reported included a statutory levy on operators to pay for problem gambling research, education and treatment, and the creation of a gambling ombudsman to deal with customer complaints.
The newspaper quoted Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer as telling her colleagues: “Our proposals aim to protect those at risk of addiction, catastrophic loss and harm, with minimal disruption to the majority.”
Asked about the report, a spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport told the Racing Post that he had not commented on the speculation.
They added: “We are committed to protecting those most at risk of gambling-related harm and are working to finalize the details of our review. The white paper will strengthen our regulatory framework to ensure it is fit for purpose. the digital age.”
Tory MP Scott Benton had the party whip removed following a sting by The Times newspaper in which he was filmed offering to lobby ministers on behalf of bogus gambling industry investors who had offered him a fee of up to 4,000.
The Times reported that Benton told undercover reporters he could leak a copy of the gambling white paper before it was published.
He was later quoted as saying he was ‘concerned that what was being asked of me was not in accordance with parliamentary rules’, had contacted the Clerk of the House of Commons and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards , and “had no further contact with the company”.
Benton is chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Betting and Gaming, although these groups are informal and have no official status in parliament.
Then read them:
A report says the government is working on ways
The long wait for the gaming white paper may be coming to an end
Government faces call for immediate ‘light’ affordability checks after William Hill sanction
|
Sources
2/ https://www.racingpost.com/news/gambling-review/report-claims-gambling-white-paper-will-include-plans-to-ensure-proper-funding-for-racing-al6uD3F1VPit/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sheriff’s helicopter lands on La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood after woman was shot – Daily Breeze
- Montana football shows spring game in Missoula
- First-Ever Peoria Fashion Week Fuels Growing Passion for Fashion
- Imran sentenced for endangering the families of army officers
- Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sexual Abuse Charges Confirmed, Drug-Related Crimes Dropped
- ChatGPT wins job writing fortune cookie
- Xi Jinping conveys to Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen bilateral relations
- Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana starts today: what’s on the agenda?
- Jokowi issues Presidential Decree 5/2023, Here is the list of ASEAN National Steering Committee 2023
- Salaam / Namaste OST Bollywood [2005] Not a CD
- Recap Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Third Twenty20 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown
- Former Google CEO says AI suspension ‘simply benefits China’