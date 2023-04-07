Faisal Subzwari reveals that MQM-P was forced to join Imran Khan’s government





Subzwari says political workers should not be involved in bogus cases. He claims that the PTI enjoys leverage that no political party has ever had.

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Faisal Subzwari revealed on Thursday that his party was bullied into joining then Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet in March 2020.

Speaking on Geo News’ Capital Talk, the Federal Minister said he was an MQM worker who has had three generations arrested, and even extrajudicial killings have taken place in his home.

Subzwari revealed how his party was forced to turn around and join Pakistani cabinet Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) despite reservations and broken promises

He said that in December 2019, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui resigned in protest from Khan’s cabinet, after which negotiations continued between the PTI and MQM-P until the following March, when the MQM-P was suddenly ordered to join the cabinet.

Subzwari, without saying who ordered them to do so, said the party told those who gave the order that he could not join the cabinet until his demands were met.

He added that since the MQM-P refused to comply with the order, its seven workers were detained and tortured, which forced the party to join Khan’s cabinet.

The senator said he told Khan in front of many others that he was sitting with him out of compulsion.

The federal minister was of the opinion that no political worker should be implicated in bogus cases. He further added that no other political party had benefited from this leverage in the past, which the PTI was currently enjoying.

He said that when Shehbaz Gill tried to incite mutiny in the army on a TV channel, he remarked that Gill should be grateful that he belongs in Faisalabad, not Karachi.

The senator recalled that the leaders of the MQM had been convicted in 27 terrorism cases in a single day for having listened to an inflammatory speech.

Subzwari maintained that many of those arrested in these cases were not even in Pakistan when the incident occurred.

