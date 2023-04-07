Pakistani parliament rejects top court order to hold local elections





Pakistan’s parliament has rejected a Supreme Court order ordering the holding of early provincial elections. This is the latest twist in the power struggle between the government and the opposition camp.

The unprecedented National Assembly resolution urges Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet to ignore what they call the Supreme Court’s “unconstitutional and illegal decision”.

The court set the vote in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, for May 14 on Tuesday.

Sharif called on the Supreme Court Chief Justice to review the decision of the three-member bench and form a full tribunal. The prime minister says the country’s economic difficulties mean his government cannot afford to spend the money to hold local polls and a general election due later this year.

Opposition party leader Imran Khan condemned the lawmakers’ resolution. The former prime minister accuses the government of trying to evade the elections.

Khan told NHK: “There is only one thing. Free and fair elections. If you don’t have elections, there will be political instability. If there is political instability , you can’t stop economic instability from happening.”

Khan was ousted from power last April in a vote of no confidence. In January, his PTI party and its allies dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in an attempt to force the federal government to hold early national elections.

Under Pakistan’s Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly. But in the face of Khan’s growing popularity, the federal government seems to be using every tactic to discourage them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20230407_45/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related