Jokowi signs the presidential decree on Hajj fees for 2023, this is the amount per boarding





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo or Jokowi signed the Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 7 of 2023 regarding the costs of organizing the Hajj pilgrimage in 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD, from the Hajj travel expenses and the value of the benefits. This rule was removed on Thursday, April 6, 2023. “Determination of Hajj Pilgrimage Organization Costs Year 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD from Hajj Pilgrimage Costs or Bipih Values ​​and Benefits”, the first saying reads as quoted Liputan6.com from a copy of the presidential decree, Friday (04/06/2023). The Presidential Decree signed by President Jokowi regulates the amount of the Haj Pilgrimage Fee (BPIH) per congregation and the Haj Pilgrimage Travel Fee (BPIH) for the congregation. The amount of BPIH and Bipih depends on the boarding of the congregation. “Bipih is obtained from pilgrims, Regional Pilgrimage Officers (PHDs), and supervisors of Hajj and Umrah Guidance Groups,” the third saying explained. In this presidential decree, it is explained that Bipih is deposited in an account in the name of the Hajj Financial Management Agency at the Bipih Deposit Recipient Bank designated by the Hajj Financial Management Agency. The bipih paid by pilgrims is used for Hajj flights, living expenses and part of the service fees of Arafah, Mudzalifah and Mina. Meanwhile, the BPIH paid by PHD and KBIHU advisors is used for flight, accommodation, consumption, transportation, services in Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, protection, embarkation or disembarkation services . Then, immigration services, insurance premiums and other protections, travel documents, living expenses, accompaniment of pilgrims in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, public services in the country and in Saudi Arabia, and management of the BPIH. “The amount of the year BPIH 1444H/2023 AD from the benefit value used to pay the difference between the BPIH and the Bipih amount is IDR 8,090,360,327,213.67,” reads the tenth saying. “The amount of the year BPIH 1444H/2023 AD from the value of benefits for the regular Hajj pilgrimage is paid in the amount of IDR 845,708,000,000,” reads the eleventh saying.

