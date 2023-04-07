Politics
Winter over, Ukraine breaks ice on Crimea
Is Ukraine really ready to negotiate on Crimea? The ultimate status of the strategic peninsula that Russia seized in 2014 from Ukraine and then illegally annexed is both an integral part of the independent Ukraine that emerged with the breakup of the former Soviet Union and a place that Vladimir Putin considers part of Russia.
President Zelensky has repeatedly declared over the past year that Crimea will be liberated. That makes new comments from one of his advisers, Andriy Sybiha, that Ukraine might eventually negotiate over Crimea so surprising.
In an interview published in the Financial Times, Mr. Sybil said: “If we manage to achieve our strategic objectives on the battlefield and when we are on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open [a] diplomatic page to discuss this issue. These objectives referred to what has been whispered all winter: a spring counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army against Russian forces entrenched in parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.
It was not immediately clear whether Mr. Sybiha was speaking for Mr. Zelensky’s office or espousing his own or emerging views on the Crimean juggernaut. Still, he explained that as the planned counter-offensive approached, Mr. Zelensky discussed the fate of Crimea in more detail with members of his entourage. In any case, these comments are perhaps the strongest signal of Ukraine’s willingness to start some sort of negotiation with Moscow since the breakdown of a preliminary round of talks about a year ago. .
The use of the term administrative border could be a tacit recognition that the political realities of the heavily fortified Crimea are very different from those of the beleaguered regions of eastern Ukraine. Blinken Secretary previously called Crimea a red line for Mr Putin. A former British Prime Minister, Boris JohnsonUkraine’s staunch ally and friend of Mr. Zelensky, echoed that sentiment.
However, all this does not necessarily mean a radical change in kyiv’s thinking, nor does it mean that territorial concessions are in the cards. Mr. Sybiha added: This does not mean that we rule out the path of liberation [of Crimea] by our army.
This is precisely what some other Ukrainian statements have pointed out in recent days. On April 5, another adviser to President Zelensky’s cabinet, Mikhail Podolyak, said Ukraine could retake Crimea in five to seven months. According to him, Russia lacks the resources to retain Crimea as well as the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, each in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass, where most of the fighting is currently taking place.
It goes without saying that Moscow, as an invading force and occupier, is no mere merchant. The mistrust between the two parties is such that statements made today may not make sense tomorrow.
Last month, the German magazine Bild, quoting NATO analysts, reported that the next six months will be critical for the war. According to the report, the main directions of Ukraine’s counteroffensive will be Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia, but not necessarily Crimea.
At a minimum, kyiv seeks to cut Russia’s land communications with Crimea. If he could also demolish the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects the peninsula to mainland Russia, this would be seen by the Ukrainian Armed Forces as an added advantage.
Russia, meanwhile, appears to be preparing for combat on the northern perimeter of the Crimean peninsula. A series of satellite pictures published by the Washington Post this week clearly shows a growing network of trenches and other defensive fortifications there, some of them rather elaborate.
Yet it seems increasingly likely that Ukraine will not attempt to seize the illegally annexed peninsula in the classic military sense. According to military analyst Michael Kofman, quoted in the Washington Post report, kyiv could pursue a strategy of exhaustion by establishing fire control over access to Crimea. He added that over time this could make the situation in Crimea untenable, so Russia may have to negotiate its status.
Targeted Ukrainian strikes against Russian military assets have increased in the months since August, with dozens of attack drone strikes inflicting damage on Russian airbases. It is likely that such attacks, which Ukraine does not officially acknowledge, will continue or even increase as the weather improves.
Will the negotiations take place by the summer? It is far too early to tell, but it should be remembered that Russia and Ukraine have already cooperated on the issues of prisoner exchanges and the safe export of Ukrainian grain. If the two parties who are currently at each other’s throats in the most literal sense manage to sit down at the same table, the impetus to do so will likely come from nowhere but these key capitals. : Moscow and Kyiv.
