Fani Willis hits back at Donald Trump after calling her ‘racist’, she warns of any threats





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has responded to Donald Trump after he took aim at her following her arrest in New York. After being charged with 34 crimes in New York, Trump flew from New York to Mar-a-Lago and delivered a speech in which he spoke out against Willis.

Trump laid his legal issue on race by suggesting that Willis is only suing him because he is white.

Behind the scenes they have a local racist Democratic district attorney from Atlanta doing everything in his power to indict me following an absolutely perfect phone call, Trump said. “This bogus case was only brought to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election, and it should be dropped immediately.

Willis responded to Trump’s comment by saying he had the right to say whatever he wanted, as long as he didn’t make a threat.

The comment doesn’t concern me at all, Willis told WSB-TV. But I support his right to be protected by the First Amendment and to say what he wants. People have the right to say whatever they choose to say as long as it does not rise to the level of a threat to myself, my staff or my family.

In January, Trump called on his supporters to launch mass protests in Atlanta and New York. With Trump once having the ability to incite violence, as he did on January 6, 2021 after falsely claiming the election was stolen, Willis requested FBI security assistance at the Palace of Fulton County Court.

Members of a special Fulton County grand jury, who remain unnamed, said they heard a new recording of Trump pressuring David Ralston, who was speaker of the Georgia House at the time.

In December 2020, jurors said the tape revealed Trump had asked Ralston to convene a special grand jury to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Ralston, who died in November, opposed Trump’s request.

Trumps also formally asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to help cancel the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger in a phone call to help him get more than 11,000 votes, the amount he tracked Joe Biden to Georgia for. In a recorded call that took place on January 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

Willis is examining whether the suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, misrepresentation to state and local government officials, involvement in violence, or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face up to 20 years in prison.

In Georgia, new grand jury panels begin in May. Willis could then present his findings to a panel and choose to indict the former president.

