



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has earned the top spot in Time Magazines poll for his TIME100 list. More than 1.2 million votes were cast in the poll, with Shah Rukh Khan securing 4%. Bollywood superstars’ latest film, Pathaan, is the biggest box office hit of 2023 so far and has collected Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

He also co-produced the dark comedy Darlings with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah with Alia Bhatt. Second place went to Iranian women protesting for freedoms in the country’s Islamic regime following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year. They garnered 3% of the vote and were also recognized in last year’s TIMEs 2022 Heroes of the Year and Person of the Year reader poll.

Amini was detained by Iranian Mortality Police who claimed she did not properly cover her hair with the hijab. She collapsed and died three days later.

They edged out soccer legend Lionel Messi and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Britain’s Prince Harry, who grabbed headlines for his tell-all memoir Spare, garnered 1.9% of the vote. Prince Harry recounted moments ranging from the death of Princess Diana in 1997 to the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year at Spare.

He is also known for founding Invictus Games, an international athletic competition for wounded, injured and ill service members. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, also collected 1.9%. She is known for her podcast Archetypes where she aims to investigate, dissect and overthrow the labels that try to hold women back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also launched the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions. Archewell Productions has a creative partnership with Netflix.

Other notable mentions include Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

