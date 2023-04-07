Politics
Elections in Turkey: Cracks emerge in prestigious Islamic school over Kilicdaroglu
Turkish secularists have always had a certain discomfort with Imam Hatip religious schools, places they consider as factories producing influential Islamists.
A postmodern military intervention in the 1990s, led by secularists, penalized schools by reducing the chances of their students obtaining a university-level education in anything other than theology courses.
Founded to train future imams and preachers, perhaps the most famous graduate of Imam Hatips is Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said one of his goals was to forge a “pious generation” in a predominantly Muslim Turkey, and he continued to invest in schools, building more every year.
There are now 1,673 Imam Hatip schools, which educate more than 10% of secondary school students.
Stay informed with MEE newsletters
Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,
from Turkey unpackaged
Yet now a small group of graduates from one of the country’s top Imam Hatip schools have said they will support a former enemy, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint opposition presidential candidate and chairman of the secular Republican People’s Party. (CHP), ahead of the May 14 elections. The news lit up the Turkish media.
Today, an attempt is being made to create an unfounded perception that all Islamist religious sections in Turkey owe their existence to the [ruling] AK Party and Erdogan, a letter signed by 25 graduates of Kartal Anadolu school Imam Hatip said.
We owe no gratitude to these ruling factions, who want to see Imam Hatips as the backyard of their regime and lawless and unruly power networks.
Increase Prestige
The Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip school, founded in 1985, rose to fame after Erdogan’s son Bilal graduated there in the early 2000s.
It is considered by far the best school in the field, which teaches regular courses in physical sciences and mathematics as well as religious courses. It has state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities and also sends many students to top universities.
The school has increased its reputation as more and more of its graduates have been hired by top companies and public institutions, creating a network on par with prestigious Turkish high schools such as Galatasaray and Robert.
Former students who signed the letter say they are fed up with the perception that Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip was only associated with Erdogan and his party, and therefore all of his graduates enjoyed benefits in life than others had not.
All of our families are Islamists and we uphold this tradition, Mustafa Erdem Yavuz, one of the signatories of the letter and a law student, told Middle East Eye.
The Islamists in Turkey behave as if they were part of a political regime. All Islamist political movements have intimidated in the past seven years, as well as ordinary citizens.
“All Islamist political movements have intimidated each other for seven years, as well as ordinary citizens”
– Mustafa Erdem Yavuz, Imam Hatip graduate
However, supporting a CHP candidate is not an easy outcome.
Voters remember the CHP’s previous secular policies, such as its decision to back a headscarf ban in universities and public institutions. Older Turks often mention how the CHP’s one-party rule, which lasted from 1923 until the 1950s, led to a crackdown on religious education and the clergy.
Last year, Kilicdaroglu made a proposal: he asked forgiveness from the religious masses for past mistakes by using the religious term of say goodbyewhich can be translated as “cancellation of the debts of the other”.
Yusuf Manav, another signer, says the proposal struck a positive chord among the group of friends, who studied political science and political history.
The letter also refers to Kilicdaroglus’ political journey.
Kilicdaroglu helped transform the party that founded the Republic of Turkey from a secular and established political organization into a diverse, socially democratic and center-left organization. And he has also tried to establish a political alliance with former enemies: the Islamists and religious conservatives who ruled the country with Erdogan just a few years ago.
The students say that by creating an unlikely alliance of six opposition parties, Kilicdaroglu proved himself to be a democrat capable of ratifying an agenda of political reform for the better.
Manav says AKP supporters defend the party saying they would not want to lose hard-won achievements, such as the wearing of the headscarf in the public sector and freer religious education, and that is why they support always the party.
However, something becomes a right if your opponent also perceives it as a right, Manav says. And Kilicdaroglu recognizes them as rights, not as mere achievements facilitated by state power. [and] must therefore be protected by the AK party. This recognition of rights by a party considered an opponent of the Islamist movement in the past constitutes a historic opportunity for Turkey.
Divergent views
Another former Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip graduate, who did not sign the letter, told MEE anonymously that the statement was not surprising, since the school has always had students from a variety of political backgrounds, including leftists or even CHP supporters.
Today I hear teachers say that there are even agnostics or atheists in the school, the graduate said. Because the school itself has a reputation for quality education and networking, which is why it is a nest for promising students who want a better future.
The letter itself also triggered an official joint statement by the charity group Kartal Education Foundation and the Kartal Anatolian Imam Hatip High School Graduates and Members Association.
It is never acceptable for a group that does not have the authority to represent our school to take a political side by trying to present its views as those of the whole community, statement read.
Elections in Turkey: Erdogan’s rival pledges visa-free travel to Europe in three months
Learn more
We want to remind you that we do not and will not consent to political partisanship from people who do not have the authority to represent our school using our school name.
The statement also referred to past pressure campaigns against Imam Hatip schools through legal and social means, an apparent reference to the CHP and sections of society who previously wanted to close the schools for fear of an emerging Islamic regime.
Yet the signatories of the letters believe they have a responsibility as citizens to speak out and support the right candidate, who they believe would create a more open and safe space for public debates on the fate of the country. .
We would like to open a new path for Islamism. If Islamism continued to be alive, it could be on the basis for which Kilicdaroglu paved the way, because Kilicdaroglu created the democratic basis on which Islamists can follow a new political and discourse path, says Yavuz.
Today’s Islamists have forgotten about civil initiatives, civil participation and intellectual activism.”
However, there is still a certain level of fear among Islamist voters that indicates that not everyone else shares their faith in a Kilicdaroglu government. Images circulating online in recent days show secularists attacking Koranic schools and women wearing headscarves.
If the raging minority wins the election, we could face even worse attacks, says social media commentator tweetedexpressing fear of a CHP-led government.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-elections-islamic-school-kilicdaroglu-cracks-emerge
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement
- Sheriff’s helicopter lands on La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood after woman was shot – Daily Breeze
- Montana football shows spring game in Missoula
- First-Ever Peoria Fashion Week Fuels Growing Passion for Fashion
- Imran sentenced for endangering the families of army officers
- Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sexual Abuse Charges Confirmed, Drug-Related Crimes Dropped
- ChatGPT wins job writing fortune cookie
- Xi Jinping conveys to Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen bilateral relations
- Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana starts today: what’s on the agenda?
- Jokowi issues Presidential Decree 5/2023, Here is the list of ASEAN National Steering Committee 2023
- Salaam / Namaste OST Bollywood [2005] Not a CD
- Recap Black Caps v Sri Lanka: Third Twenty20 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown