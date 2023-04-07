Elections in Turkey: Cracks emerge in prestigious Islamic school over Kilicdaroglu

Turkish secularists have always had a certain discomfort with Imam Hatip religious schools, places they consider as factories producing influential Islamists.

A postmodern military intervention in the 1990s, led by secularists, penalized schools by reducing the chances of their students obtaining a university-level education in anything other than theology courses.

Founded to train future imams and preachers, perhaps the most famous graduate of Imam Hatips is Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan said one of his goals was to forge a “pious generation” in a predominantly Muslim Turkey, and he continued to invest in schools, building more every year.

There are now 1,673 Imam Hatip schools, which educate more than 10% of secondary school students.

Yet now a small group of graduates from one of the country’s top Imam Hatip schools have said they will support a former enemy, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint opposition presidential candidate and chairman of the secular Republican People’s Party. (CHP), ahead of the May 14 elections. The news lit up the Turkish media.

Today, an attempt is being made to create an unfounded perception that all Islamist religious sections in Turkey owe their existence to the [ruling] AK Party and Erdogan, a letter signed by 25 graduates of Kartal Anadolu school Imam Hatip said.

We owe no gratitude to these ruling factions, who want to see Imam Hatips as the backyard of their regime and lawless and unruly power networks.

Increase Prestige

The Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip school, founded in 1985, rose to fame after Erdogan’s son Bilal graduated there in the early 2000s.

It is considered by far the best school in the field, which teaches regular courses in physical sciences and mathematics as well as religious courses. It has state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities and also sends many students to top universities.

The school has increased its reputation as more and more of its graduates have been hired by top companies and public institutions, creating a network on par with prestigious Turkish high schools such as Galatasaray and Robert.

Former students who signed the letter say they are fed up with the perception that Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip was only associated with Erdogan and his party, and therefore all of his graduates enjoyed benefits in life than others had not.

All of our families are Islamists and we uphold this tradition, Mustafa Erdem Yavuz, one of the signatories of the letter and a law student, told Middle East Eye.

The Islamists in Turkey behave as if they were part of a political regime. All Islamist political movements have intimidated in the past seven years, as well as ordinary citizens.

However, supporting a CHP candidate is not an easy outcome.

Voters remember the CHP’s previous secular policies, such as its decision to back a headscarf ban in universities and public institutions. Older Turks often mention how the CHP’s one-party rule, which lasted from 1923 until the 1950s, led to a crackdown on religious education and the clergy.

Last year, Kilicdaroglu made a proposal: he asked forgiveness from the religious masses for past mistakes by using the religious term of say goodbyewhich can be translated as “cancellation of the debts of the other”.

Yusuf Manav, another signer, says the proposal struck a positive chord among the group of friends, who studied political science and political history.

The letter also refers to Kilicdaroglus’ political journey.

Kilicdaroglu helped transform the party that founded the Republic of Turkey from a secular and established political organization into a diverse, socially democratic and center-left organization. And he has also tried to establish a political alliance with former enemies: the Islamists and religious conservatives who ruled the country with Erdogan just a few years ago.

The students say that by creating an unlikely alliance of six opposition parties, Kilicdaroglu proved himself to be a democrat capable of ratifying an agenda of political reform for the better.

Manav says AKP supporters defend the party saying they would not want to lose hard-won achievements, such as the wearing of the headscarf in the public sector and freer religious education, and that is why they support always the party.

However, something becomes a right if your opponent also perceives it as a right, Manav says. And Kilicdaroglu recognizes them as rights, not as mere achievements facilitated by state power. [and] must therefore be protected by the AK party. This recognition of rights by a party considered an opponent of the Islamist movement in the past constitutes a historic opportunity for Turkey.

Divergent views

Another former Kartal Anadolu Imam Hatip graduate, who did not sign the letter, told MEE anonymously that the statement was not surprising, since the school has always had students from a variety of political backgrounds, including leftists or even CHP supporters.

Today I hear teachers say that there are even agnostics or atheists in the school, the graduate said. Because the school itself has a reputation for quality education and networking, which is why it is a nest for promising students who want a better future.

The letter itself also triggered an official joint statement by the charity group Kartal Education Foundation and the Kartal Anatolian Imam Hatip High School Graduates and Members Association.

It is never acceptable for a group that does not have the authority to represent our school to take a political side by trying to present its views as those of the whole community, statement read.

We want to remind you that we do not and will not consent to political partisanship from people who do not have the authority to represent our school using our school name.

The statement also referred to past pressure campaigns against Imam Hatip schools through legal and social means, an apparent reference to the CHP and sections of society who previously wanted to close the schools for fear of an emerging Islamic regime.

Yet the signatories of the letters believe they have a responsibility as citizens to speak out and support the right candidate, who they believe would create a more open and safe space for public debates on the fate of the country. .

We would like to open a new path for Islamism. If Islamism continued to be alive, it could be on the basis for which Kilicdaroglu paved the way, because Kilicdaroglu created the democratic basis on which Islamists can follow a new political and discourse path, says Yavuz.

Today’s Islamists have forgotten about civil initiatives, civil participation and intellectual activism.”

However, there is still a certain level of fear among Islamist voters that indicates that not everyone else shares their faith in a Kilicdaroglu government. Images circulating online in recent days show secularists attacking Koranic schools and women wearing headscarves.

If the raging minority wins the election, we could face even worse attacks, says social media commentator tweetedexpressing fear of a CHP-led government.