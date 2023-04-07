Pak High Court extends bail for ex-PM Imran Khan in 8 cases





Pakistan’s high court on Thursday extended until April 18 former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases, including last month’s complex judicial riot case.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heard bail applications from Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, who was not present at the hearing.

The court accepted a request for exemption from attendance on Thursday in all cases filed by the PTI chiefs’ lawyer.

Intense clashes erupted outside the court complex on March 18 when Khan arrived from Lahore to attend a much-anticipated hearing in Toshakhana’s corruption case.

During the standoff between the PTI workers and the police, more than 25 security personnel were injured, prompting District and Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to postpone the court hearing in the case. until March 30.

The bench extended bail for Khan, 70, in several cases, warning that legal action would be taken against the ousted prime minister if he failed to appear in court for the next hearing.

The bail granted by the court to Khan in all eight cases was due to expire on Thursday, but after the further extension the cricketer-turned-politician would be safe from arrest until April 18.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that more than 140 baseless false complaints had been filed against the PTI leader for using the state apparatus for political purposes. He also added that there was a threat to Khans life.

Earlier in the day, the High Court in Islamabad ruled that Khan should be given security based on his status as a former prime minister.

The high court heard former prime ministers’ appeal for adequate security after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah allegedly threatened him.

In March, Sanaullah, who is very close to former prime minister and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz supremo, Nawaz Sharif, said that when the ruling party feels his existence is under threat, he will go as far as against his main political rival.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

The former Prime Minister had repeatedly failed to attend the hearings, which led to the issuance of the warrant for his arrest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pak-high-court-extends-former-pm-imran-khans-interim-bail-in-8-cases-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related