Politics
Tory MP Mark Spencer spared punishment after inconclusive investigation
The inquiry led by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, criticized Spencer’s actions as chief whip, but cleared him of breaching the ministerial code.
Nusrat Ghani had alleged that Spencer said his Muslim religion was linked to his leaving his post as deputy minister in Boris Johnson’s government.
Magnus noted Spencer’s shortcomings as he released a long-delayed report into the claims on Thursday.
READ MORE: Labor spotted campaigning at Margaret Ferrier headquarters
But the adviser did not find a clear breach of compliance with the Ministerial Code, as he cited inconclusive evidence as to whether the remarks had been made.
The two Tory MPs in the center of the line now serve in the Sunaks government although they remain aggrieved and personally affected by the line.
Sunak wrote to Magnus noting that the events surrounding the sacking had been an unsatisfactory experience for the two ministers involved.
But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action, Sunak wrote.
I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to come together in the best tradition of public service.
Ghani stressed that no criticism or doubts have been voiced about her allegations and that she will continue to serve as business minister after all this sad episode.
An investigation was opened in January last year after the MP for Wealden in East Sussex made her allegations about her sacking in 2020 public.
Magnus was unable to paint a clear picture of the couple’s discussions in 2020 as no independent witnesses were present for the exit interview.
He said the differing accounts mean he is unable to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at those two meetings.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf slams ‘conspiracy theories’ regarding Peter Murrell’s arrest
With Ghani seriously concerned about negative and discriminatory comments about her faith, Magnus said Johnson arranged a meeting with her.
The then prime minister spoke to Spencer first, but the chief whip failed to mention the first of his two meetings with Ghani on March 4, 2020.
Johnson entered the meeting without any knowledge of the crucial event, Sir Laurie said, adding: It was not helpful.
The then-prime minister later reportedly suggested that if Ghani did not make a formal complaint, he would still encourage him to speak to the Conservative Islamophobia Inquiry.
Ghani did not believe this was an appropriate way to resolve his allegation.
After going public in January last year, Spencer posted a series of tweets identifying himself as the alleged culprit and claiming that the Islamophobia investigation had found there was no credible basis for the allegations.
Magnus said Spencer, the MP for Sherwood, who is now environment minister, did so without evidence and should have paid more attention to the late-night remarks on social media.
The adviser said his investigation might have been pointless had Spencer had a witness present during the meeting with Ghani.
Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer both consider themselves to have been mistaken in their recollections and both remain aggrieved and personally affected by the impact of this public disagreement, Sir Laurie concluded.
READ MORE:Nicola Sturgeon withdraws from climate change event
I hope that as dedicated public servants and Ministers of the Crown, they will now find a way to move past these events.
In a statement, Ghani said Spencer will have to explain to critics his shortcomings and other failings.
There is no criticism or doubt expressed regarding my version of events, she said.
Others will need to explain the report, noting omissions, gaps, incomplete information, inaccurate briefings, and unsubstantiated implied claims in their actions and story.
We all serve in the selection of Prime Ministers and there is no shame in ending a political career. But being told that your faith and your identity are the reason for it cannot be acceptable in any way.
The impact of learning of this was devastating and my motivation for pursuing the complaint was to ensure it was not buried, but ended with me so that no other co-workers had to endure something similar.
As I said last year, my party is better and bigger than all this sad episode that was only bearable thanks to the support of so many Conservative colleagues.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23440557.tory-mp-mark-spencer-spared-punishment-inconclusive-inquiry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Google On-Staging Sites and Preventing Accidental Indexing
- 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement
- Sheriff’s helicopter lands on La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood after woman was shot – Daily Breeze
- Montana football shows spring game in Missoula
- First-Ever Peoria Fashion Week Fuels Growing Passion for Fashion
- Imran sentenced for endangering the families of army officers
- Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sexual Abuse Charges Confirmed, Drug-Related Crimes Dropped
- ChatGPT wins job writing fortune cookie
- Xi Jinping conveys to Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen bilateral relations
- Prime Minister Modi’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana starts today: what’s on the agenda?
- Jokowi issues Presidential Decree 5/2023, Here is the list of ASEAN National Steering Committee 2023
- Salaam / Namaste OST Bollywood [2005] Not a CD