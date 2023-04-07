Tory MP Mark Spencer spared punishment after inconclusive investigation

The inquiry led by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, criticized Spencer’s actions as chief whip, but cleared him of breaching the ministerial code.

Nusrat Ghani had alleged that Spencer said his Muslim religion was linked to his leaving his post as deputy minister in Boris Johnson’s government.

Magnus noted Spencer’s shortcomings as he released a long-delayed report into the claims on Thursday.

But the adviser did not find a clear breach of compliance with the Ministerial Code, as he cited inconclusive evidence as to whether the remarks had been made.

The two Tory MPs in the center of the line now serve in the Sunaks government although they remain aggrieved and personally affected by the line.

Sunak wrote to Magnus noting that the events surrounding the sacking had been an unsatisfactory experience for the two ministers involved.

But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action, Sunak wrote.

I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to come together in the best tradition of public service.

Ghani stressed that no criticism or doubts have been voiced about her allegations and that she will continue to serve as business minister after all this sad episode.

An investigation was opened in January last year after the MP for Wealden in East Sussex made her allegations about her sacking in 2020 public.

Magnus was unable to paint a clear picture of the couple’s discussions in 2020 as no independent witnesses were present for the exit interview.

He said the differing accounts mean he is unable to conclude with sufficient confidence what was or was not said at those two meetings.

With Ghani seriously concerned about negative and discriminatory comments about her faith, Magnus said Johnson arranged a meeting with her.

The then prime minister spoke to Spencer first, but the chief whip failed to mention the first of his two meetings with Ghani on March 4, 2020.

Johnson entered the meeting without any knowledge of the crucial event, Sir Laurie said, adding: It was not helpful.

The then-prime minister later reportedly suggested that if Ghani did not make a formal complaint, he would still encourage him to speak to the Conservative Islamophobia Inquiry.

Ghani did not believe this was an appropriate way to resolve his allegation.

After going public in January last year, Spencer posted a series of tweets identifying himself as the alleged culprit and claiming that the Islamophobia investigation had found there was no credible basis for the allegations.

Magnus said Spencer, the MP for Sherwood, who is now environment minister, did so without evidence and should have paid more attention to the late-night remarks on social media.

The adviser said his investigation might have been pointless had Spencer had a witness present during the meeting with Ghani.

Ms Ghani and Mr Spencer both consider themselves to have been mistaken in their recollections and both remain aggrieved and personally affected by the impact of this public disagreement, Sir Laurie concluded.

I hope that as dedicated public servants and Ministers of the Crown, they will now find a way to move past these events.

In a statement, Ghani said Spencer will have to explain to critics his shortcomings and other failings.

There is no criticism or doubt expressed regarding my version of events, she said.

Others will need to explain the report, noting omissions, gaps, incomplete information, inaccurate briefings, and unsubstantiated implied claims in their actions and story.

We all serve in the selection of Prime Ministers and there is no shame in ending a political career. But being told that your faith and your identity are the reason for it cannot be acceptable in any way.

The impact of learning of this was devastating and my motivation for pursuing the complaint was to ensure it was not buried, but ended with me so that no other co-workers had to endure something similar.

As I said last year, my party is better and bigger than all this sad episode that was only bearable thanks to the support of so many Conservative colleagues.