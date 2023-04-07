Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The government issues a presidential decree on the costs of the Hajj pilgrimage 1444 H





The government has issued the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 7 of 2023 regarding the costs of organizing the Hajj pilgrimage year 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD From Hajj pilgrimage travel expenses and benefit values. This settlement was signed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on April 6, 2023. This rule has been issued to implement the provisions of Article 48Law number 8 of 2019on the organization of Hajj and Umrah and Article 11 paragraph (1) Law number 34 of 2014 concerning the financial management of the Hajj. Determine the cost of organizing the Hajj pilgrimage or the year BPIH 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD from Hajj or Bipih Travel expenses and value of benefits, reads Presidential Decree accessible atJDIH Cabinet Secretariat PageThis. The amount of Bipih for regular pilgrims in 1444H/2023AD is as follows:

A. Embarkation from Aceh for the amount of IDR 44,364,357.26

b. Medan boarding IDR 45,201,652.26

vs. Batam Embarkation of IDR 47,429,308.26

d. Embarkation in Padang of IDR 46,044,850.26

e. Embarkation in Palembang of IDR 48,005,008.26

F. Embarkation in Jakarta (Pondok Gede) of IDR 51,338,008.26

g. Jakarta (Bekasi) boarding IDR 51,338,008.26

h. Solo boarding IDR 49,893,981.26

I. Surabaya Embarkation of IDR 55,928,458.26

J. Balikpapan Boarding IDR 50,792,201.26

k. Banjarmasin embarkation of IDR 50,753,057.26

I. Boarding at Makassar of IDR 52,182,703.26

Mr. Lombok Boarding IDR 51,268,349.26

nm Embarkation Kertajati of IDR 52,837,858.26 Bipih amount for Hajj pilgrims is used for Hajj flight expenses, living expenses (Cost of life), as well as part of the service fees of Arafah, Mudzalifah and Mina. Meanwhile, the amount of Bipih from Regional Hajj Officers (PHD) and Guidance Group for Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimage (KBIHU) is as follows:

A. Aceh Embarkation of IDR 84,602,294.26

b. Embarkation in Medan of IDR 85,439,589.26

vs. Batam Embarkation of IDR 87,667,245.26

d. Boarding at Padang of IDR 86,282,787.26

e. Boarding in Palembang from IDR 88,242,945.26

F. Boarding at Jakarta (Pondok Gede) IDR 91,575,945.26

g. Jakarta (Bekasi) shipment of IDR 91,575,945.26

h. Solo boarding IDR 90,131,918.26

I. Surabaya Embarkation of IDR 96,166,395.26

J. Balikpapan Embarkation of IDR 91,030,138.26

k. Banjarmasin boarding IDR 90,990,994.26

I. Makassar Embarkation of IDR 92,420,640.26

Mr. Lombok Embarkation of IDR 91,506,286.26

nm Embarkation Kertajati of IDR 93,075,795.26 Bipih PHD and KBIHU are used for flight costs; accommodation; consumption; transportation; ministry in Arafah, Mudzalifah and Mina; protection; embarkation or disembarkation services; immigration services; insurance premiums and other protections; travel documents; Cost of life (Cost of life); supervision of pilgrims in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia; public services in the country and in Saudi Arabia; and management of the BPIH. The presidential decree also regulates the amount of BPIH for 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD which comes from the value of the benefits used to pay the difference between the BPIH and the amount of Bipih of IDR 8,090,360,327,213.67. Meanwhile, the amount of BPIH for 1444 Hijriah/2023 AD, which comes from the value of benefits for regular pilgrims, is refunded to the amount of IDR 845,708,000,000.00. Mentioned in the presidential decree, in case of change in the amount of BPIH from the value of benefits for regular haj pilgrims, it is stipulated by the Minister of Religion (Menag). “This Presidential Decree comes into force on the date on which it is stipulated,” reads the final provisions of Presidential Decree 7/2023. (AND)

