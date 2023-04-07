Russia threatens West as Turkey seeks to extend grain deal





ANKARA: Russia threatened on Friday to bypass the UN-brokered grain deal unless barriers to its agricultural exports are removed, while talks in Turkey agreed removing barriers was a necessary condition to extend the deal beyond next month.

The Black Sea Grains Agreement, first signed last July and renewed twice, is an attempt by the United Nations to alleviate a food crisis that preceded the Russian war in Ukraine, but has been worsened by the deadliest war in Europe since the Second World War. .

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during talks in Ankara, said he and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the failure to implement the terms of the agreement. He said Russia could work out if Western countries maintained what he said were becoming increasingly difficult barriers to agricultural exports. The agreement guarantees the safe passage of grain and other goods from Ukrainian ports despite a Russian naval blockade. Lavrov said if the West wouldn’t be honest about what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sought to do with the deal, then Ukraine would have to use land and river routes to export. And we will work, if necessary, outside the framework of this initiative. We have the opportunity to do this with Turkey, with Qatar – the presidents discussed relevant plans, Lavrov said. Russia resisted a longer extension Last month, Russia said it would extend the deal for another 60 days, even though the UN, Ukraine and Turkey had called for a 120-day renewal. Alongside Lavrov, Cavusoglu told a press conference that Turkey was committed to extending the deal beyond mid-May. We attach importance to the continuation of the agreement… not only for grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine, but also to end the global food crisis, said Cavusoglu . We also agree that barriers to the export of Russian grain and fertilizers should be removed. Problems must be resolved for the grain deal to be extended, he said. Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest producers of agricultural raw materials in the world and major players in the markets for wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil. Russia is also dominant in the fertilizer market. More than 27 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been exported from Ukraine on 881 outbound vessels since the Black Sea Grain Initiative began in August, according to official data. Lavrov said the two senior diplomats discussed the grain deal, a potential gas hub in Turkey, the conflict in Syria and Ukraine. NATO member Turkey has positioned itself as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow in the 13-month conflict, brokering the only significant diplomatic breakthrough to date with the UN. Facilitating food and fertilizer shipments from Russia is a central aspect of the overall deal. While Russian food and fertilizer exports are not subject to sweeping Western sanctions, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries are a hindrance. Lavrov said Russian grain and fertilizer exports were affected by a lack of access to insurance and the SWIFT financial messaging system.

