In call with Iranian Raisi, Erdogan says Islamic world should unite against Israeli attacks





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call that “the Islamic world should be united against Israel’s attacks in Palestine”, according to a Turkish reading. The stance represents an apparent shift for Erdogan, who had pursued a policy over the past year that has seen Turkey tighten ties with Israel. Meanwhile, however, Turkish officials have warned that deteriorating Israeli-Palestinian relations will lead to similar trends in Jerusalem-Ankara relations. “Underlining that common sense must prevail to prevent a new spiral of violence, Erdogan said it would be beneficial to take initiatives to guide all parties towards common sense,” the statement said, without giving further details. Erdogan also called on Raisi to “jointly pursue efforts in international platforms, especially within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN, to preserve the status of holy sites,” according to his office. “Erdogan said it was important to show unity, especially in the face of recent acts such as the burning of the Holy Quran in European cities,” he adds. The reading comes shortly after Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s office released its own reading of a call he had with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, which indicated Israel was making progress to convince Ankara of its position. “As part of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s intense activity with his colleagues in the Middle East and around the world, Minister Cohen spoke by telephone today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to to ease tensions and send a message to the terror of Hamas. organization that Israel will respond strongly to the continuation of terrorism and violence,” the statement said. Hamas is known to have ties to the Turkish government, which has long hosted leaders of the terror group on its soil; and Israel often uses this relationship to convey messages to Hamas. “In messages to colleagues in the Middle East and around the world: Israel will respond strongly to any attempt to harm Israeli citizens; Hamas is responsible for the latest wave of escalation – on the Temple Mount, in Gaza and in Lebanon – and Hamas will pay the price for recent events; Israel is committed to the status quo on the Temple Mount and freedom of worship in Jerusalem for all religions. »

