Russia threatens to scrap grain deal with Ukraine





Russia warned on Friday it could pull out of a deal allowing grain to reach the world market from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Visiting Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demanded the removal of barriers to Russian food and fertilizer exports. There are no Western sanctions on this, but Lavrov said obstacles related to financing, logistics, transportation and insurance of Russian exports remained and even got tougher. If there is no further progress in removing barriers, we will reflect on the need for this agreement, he told a press conference in Ankara, alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu . The grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey last year amid rising prices and fears for global food security. It allowed blocked Black Sea ports to reopen, with Russia allowed to inspect cargoes. Ukrainian ports can handle more grain than overland routes, which are fraught with pitfalls. However, Moscow has complained that its own agricultural exports are seen as too hot to handle due to sanctions imposed on its banks and ships. Sergei Lavrov of Russia with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara. Reuters If Russia’s demands are not met, well, let it continue to ship the affected products from Ukraine by land, rail and river, said Lavrov, who later met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. And we will work, if necessary, outside the framework of this initiative, said Mr. Lavrov. We have the ability to do that. Russia agreed to a short 60-day extension in March, in what Mr Lavrov described as a small escalation after the deal previously ran for 120 days at a time. After extending the agreement for 120 days, we saw no indication that these issues could be resolved and we were tired of appealing to the conscience of those who decide to do so, Lavrov said. Ukraine is one of the main exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. The agreement has so far enabled the export of more than 25 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural products. Cavusoglu said Turkey appreciates the continuation of the agreement, which is also important in terms of reducing the global food crisis. Updated: April 07, 2023, 6:03 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2023/04/07/russia-threatens-to-quit-ukraine-grain-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related