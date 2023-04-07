Russia threatens to end grain deal with Ukraine

Ankara (AFP) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday threatened to scrap a landmark grain deal with Ukraine if obstacles to Moscow’s exports remained.

Negotiated in July by Turkey and the United Nations, the deal allows Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain producers, to export grain through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

“If there is no further progress in removing barriers to the export of Russian fertilizers and grain, we will consider the need for this agreement,” Lavrov told a press conference in Ankara, the Turkish capital, alongside his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The agreement has so far enabled the export of more than 27 million tons of cereals and agricultural products.

It has been renewed twice. When it was extended in March, Russia said it would be valid for 60 days instead of the original agreement’s 120 days.

Moscow complains that its part of the deal, promising the right to export fertilizers, is not being fulfilled.

Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension despite acknowledging the deal has not been fully implemented.

“We appreciate the continuation of the agreement which is also important in terms of reducing the global food crisis,” Cavusoglu said.

There are no sanctions on Russian food and fertilizer exports to world markets, but the problems relate to secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.

“The United States and England have taken action in terms of payment and insurance but we have to be fair, the problems remain,” Cavusoglu said, adding that barriers remained.

Meanwhile, the inflow of Ukrainian grain into Poland will be restricted, the countries announced on Friday, following protests by farmers.

Ukrainian grain transited through the European Union to other countries after the war-torn country’s traditional Black Sea routes were blocked by invading Russia.

But due to logistical problems, the grain piled up and drove down local prices, leading to protests and the resignation of Poland’s agriculture minister.

-‘New world order’-

Lavrov also met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later on Friday.

NATO member Turkey, which enjoys good relations with Russia and Ukraine, has pushed the two countries to resume peace talks after talks broke down last year.

Lavrov, who arrived in Ankara on Thursday, said Moscow wanted the peace talks to focus on creating a “new world order”.

“Any negotiation should be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns,” Lavrov said.

“These should be the principles on which the new world order will be based,” adding that Russia rejects a “unipolar world order run by ‘one hegemon’.”

Russia has long said it is waging a struggle against US dominance on the world stage, and says the Ukrainian offensive is part of that struggle.

The Kremlin said this week it had no choice but to continue its year-long offensive in Ukraine, seeing no diplomatic solution.

Cavusoglu, whose country hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine last year, expressed “concern about the escalation of the war in the spring”, calling for the resumption of dialogue.

– “The dialogue must continue” –

Meanwhile, Russia is brokering talks to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria after years of tension since the Syrian civil war, which has claimed 500,000 lives and displaced millions since 2011.

Ankara has backed rebel groups fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Cavusoglu said the issues cannot be resolved in one meeting, adding, “We are realistic. The dialogue must continue.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan have been in regular contact, either by phone or in face-to-face meetings.

Last year, the two leaders met four times in Sochi, Tehran, Samarkand and Astana.

Erdogan said Putin may visit Turkey to inaugurate Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, built by a subsidiary of Russian nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

Turkish media said Putin was unlikely to come and could instead be connected via video link for the April 27 ceremony in the southern province of Mersin.

AFP 2023