Will young conservative Turkish women abandon Erdogan and the AKP?

IZMIR, Turkey Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which faces one of the toughest electoral challenges of its 20-year rule in the May 14 elections, is losing its electoral advantage among conservative women, who had been one of its mainstays, say political analysts.

Rasim Sisman, the president of the Social Democracy Foundation, told Al-Monitor that a survey of 1,067 women found that only 68.7% of people who voted for the ruling party in the 2018 elections are likely to vote for the party again. The report was prepared in collaboration with the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation and Panaliz Polling and Research Company

According to the poll, 7.8% of that number will go to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which actively courts conservative women, and 2% to the nationalist Good Party, which is one of the two political parties with one woman. chair or co-chair. The CHP and the Good Party have come together with four smaller right-wing parties for an electoral alliance that rallies around Kemal Kilicdaroglu as the presidential candidate, while incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sought to broaden his electoral base with his ally traditional, the Nationalist Movement (MHP), and two small Islamist parties. According to the SODEV poll, 14% remain undecided about their vote in the legislative elections, which will take place at the same time as the first round of the presidential election on May 14.

Sisman and Ali Suslu, the director of polling and research firm ALF, believe that the female votes to be won will mainly go to larger parties such as the CHP and the Good Party. A survey conducted by the ALF in January shows that the AKP, traditionally the first party among women voters, has become the second (26.5%) behind the CHP (29.2%), even before the AKP challenged the alliance with two Islamist parties with misogynistic programs last month.

In the survey, the Good Party receives 18.8% of women’s votes, while DEVA, a branch of the AKP, obtains 3.8%, slightly above Devlet’s Nationalist Patriarchal Movement Party (MHP). Bahceli. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (which has the largest number of female parliamentarians in parliament as well as a female co-president of the party) won 7.4% of the vote. Suslu told Al-Monitor that a second survey of women is underway, predicting further escapes from the AKP and its electoral ally MHP following the alliance with conservatives Huda Par and New Welfare.

While conservative women are far from a monolithic electoral bloc, 20 years ago many saw the AKP as the only party that reflected their values. However, various pollsters and commentators have pointed to a change since 2018, and specifically after 2020, regarding economic hardship, the gender pay gap and the AKP’s attitude towards women’s rights, in particularly with regard to domestic violence and early marriage.

The question of where young conservative women will vote has been embodied in pop culture with the question, How will Nursema vote? A character from the politically charged television series Cranberry Sorbet, Nursema is portrayed as the epitome of a middle-class Muslim young woman with her immaculate headscarves, deep knowledge of Islam, no-nonsense manner, and sarcastic tongue. Her dream of an international career as a calligrapher is shattered when her wealthy conservative family forces her to marry the son of a pious family, who first tries to rape her on her wedding night, then throws her out the door. window. The series was sanctioned by Turkish media watchdog RTUK for promoting violence against women after several conservative newspapers and columnists complained about the series’ portrayal of Sunni believers and its glorification of liberals, who, in the series, come together to help Nursema.

Nihal Bengisu Karaca, a former member of the pro-AKP camp, also bitterly disputed the RTUK punishment and the political environment that made such a ban possible. The storyline of the series challenges the myth that a conservative family is a happy family. This clearly shows that conservative women are not only victimized on the secular side in a polarized society, but suffer injustice at home, Karaca wrote in her Haberturk column.

After Ipek Maya Saygin, academic and commentator for Daktilo1984, organized a talk show entitled Comment va vote Nursema? Turkish sociologists and laypeople rushed to hedge their bets on the Twittersphere, suggesting soft transitions, such as AKP offshoots Deva and Gelecek, or the right-wing Good Party; or a tough one, towards Kilicdaroglu. One thing is clear, Nursema will no longer vote for the AKP, tweeted Burak Kadercan, associate professor of strategy and politics at the US Naval War College and ardent fan of the series. Saygin, for her part, told Al-Monitor that she believed Nursema, upset by the lack of impunity for abuses during the AKP’s 20-year rule, would reject the ruling party at the polls and vote for it. Aksener, a strong female figure.

Politicians have also jumped on the bandwagon. If Erdogan wins, Nursemas’ statement that she was abused will not be enough and her crazy husband will walk away unscathed, tweeted Gursel Tekin, a senior member of the CHP. If Klcdaroglu wins, she will sue her husband, divorce and start a new life. Here is your choice.

Sehide Zehra Keles, gender and poverty expert, said: “Pious young women are rapidly breaking away from the AKP. However, the break with the AKP does not always lead to turning to the opposition parties. Keles, who works closely with the Muslim feminist women’s association Havle, wrote in her column for the left-leaning Politik Yol: “Political parties will all nominate candidates wearing headscarves, but this is far from convincing or even enough. As the political parties argued [headscarved] Nursema votes, Nursema faces violence, forms alliances with other women [political] camps and she no longer feels bound by narrow descriptions. What she needs is a space of freedom and coexistence.

Seyda Taluk, the author of How to Win Elections, agreed that the AKP could no longer take conservative women’s votes for granted. Through its energetic work with the grassroots, the AKP has developed strong bonds with conservative housewives across the country, providing them with a network, opportunities for socialization and hope that their daughters can have a better life, said Taluk to Al-Monitor. But the generation has changed. Young women wearing the headscarf no longer fear that the headscarf ban will return if the government changes. Stories of corruption, nepotism and inequality discourage devoted housewives. All women feel the pinch of the high cost of living.

Young Muslim women, speaking out on new platforms such as Recel, do not subscribe to AKP views on family and motherhood. They also complain that the patriarchal party structure uses them as soldiers without allowing them to participate in the decision-making of the party or its cronies in business and the media.

The last straw came with the AKP’s alliance with the New Welfare Party, which was a strong supporter of Erdogan’s overnight withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a pan-European agreement that urges its signatories to watch, prevent and penalize domestic violence against women. A leaked document showed the party also urged the AKP to amend Article 6284, which specifies protections for women against violence. Ozlem Zengin, a vocal AKP MP, bitterly complained to the cameras that she was left alone in her defense of the article, implying that her male colleagues had not supported her.

The AKP and some of the opposition parties failed to grasp the true impact of Ankara’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, Taluk said. So many male politicians have derided the issue as an intellectual debate that hasn’t touched the grassroots. They were wrong. It was a watershed moment in the AKP’s ties with its female electorate.

Taluk warns that Erdogan still enjoys popularity among conservative female voters even as AKP votes plummet in parliamentary elections. against 34.7% of the male electorate for Erdogan and 46.7% for Kilicdaroglu. The same poll places Kilicdaroglu at 47%, 7% ahead of Erdogan and 5.4% undecided.