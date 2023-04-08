Stormy Daniels discusses Trump’s indictment in Piers Morgan interview : NPR





Stormy Daniels, pictured here at a Los Angeles premiere in May 2022, sat down with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan for her first interview since Donald Trump’s indictment was announced. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images .

In her first interview since announcing Donald Trump’s indictment, Stormy Daniels said she’s still looking for a sense of vindication, but admits that feeling may never come.

The former president pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Trump hid refunds for silent payments as part of a “catch and kill” scheme to suppress the affair allegations.

Daniels, the adult film actress behind a string of such allegations, sat down with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan for an extensive 90-minute interview, touching on everything from her strained relationship with her parents to her reaction to the news of the week. The conversation aired Thursday on Morgan’s show, Uncensored.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she was riding a horse, aptly named Redemption, when her phone popped up with notifications informing her of Trump’s indictment. While she was initially thrilled to see the case move forward, the next day she felt “a bit anticlimactic,” she said. “I thought I would feel excited and justified.”

Seeing Trump convicted would “certainly be a giant step in that direction, but I don’t think it will ever be 100%” because so many people “don’t want to admit they were wrong or that he was lying,” she said.

Daniels said she didn’t know if that would change if Trump was imprisoned.

“I don’t think his crimes against me deserve to be incarcerated,” Daniels said, but later added, “The other things he’s done if he’s found guilty, then absolutely.”

Trump faces separate criminal investigations for allegedly pressuring Georgia to nullify the 2020 election results, interfering with the transfer of power and mishandling classified documents.

Daniels said she was willing to testify in the Manhattan grand jury inquest, but was never asked. She said she would welcome the prospect of testifying if the case goes to trial, which is likely, but not before late winter or spring 2024.

“It’s daunting, but I can’t wait to be there,” she said. “I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one who told the truth. You can’t shame me anymore.”

“You can’t really shame someone who has been seen naked everywhere,” she added. “What are you going to do? Post nudes of me? Please do it.”

Daniels was thrust into the political spotlight after the Wall Street Journal broke the story of the silent payments in 2018.

Trump has always denied Daniels’ claims that he had sex at a Texas hotel in 2006. But he later admitted that he repaid Cohen $130,000 in silent payments.

The Manhattan DA’s case hinges on how the Trump Organization recorded those payments. Still, says Daniels, the news of Trump’s impeachment has only increased the frequency and tone of the hateful messages she receives personally.

“They really feel like it’s my fault that, you know, I made America a laughingstock or I’m the downfall of democracy. I wish I had that much power,” he said. she stated, later confirming in the interview that she was still a registered Republican.

Trump and his allies dismissed the charges as an act of political persecution, saying the prosecutor’s office weaponized its power to weaken the GOP’s chances of reclaiming the presidency.

When asked if she was trying to derail Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, Daniels laughed. “He doesn’t need my help with this. He’ll do it on his own,” she joked.

A particular threat to Daniels is at the heart of another pending court case, a failed defamation lawsuit that left Daniels with a bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees from Trump.

In Daniels’ account, she reluctantly agreed to sell her story of the affair to In Touch magazine in 2011 because one of the “hundreds” of people she told the story to threatened to tell it. first.

Months later, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and told her to “leave Donald Trump alone.”

Michael Avenatti, then Daniels’ attorney, released a sketch of the man in 2018, and Trump responded on Twitter, calling him a “crook, playing fake media.”

Avenatti then filed a defamation lawsuit against Daniels’ wishes, she said. She ultimately lost the case, with the judge ruling that Trump’s tweet was political rhetoric protected by the First Amendment.

When asked in Thursday’s interview if she planned to pay the legal fees as ordered, Daniels said she would go to jail first.

“I didn’t come this far to back down and give him money,” she said. “I didn’t do anything wrong except stand up to him and prove to him that I wasn’t lying.”

