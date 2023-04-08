Judge in Trump criminal case targeted by threats





Trump vows to fight criminal charges

Trump vows to fight New York criminal charges 06:23

New York Judge Juan Merchan has received security threats since he began presiding over former President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.

The NYPD Intelligence Division is investigating threats against Merchan, which took the form of social media posts.

A New York Courts spokesperson said “we continue to assess and reassess security issues and potential threats.”

“We have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the justice system and will adjust protocols as necessary,” spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

A court sketch shows former President Donald Trump and Judge Juan Merchan, right, during Trump’s arraignment for falsifying business documents in New York on April 4, 2023. Jane Rosenberg

Since Trump’s impeachment hearing, there has been a marked increase in death threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the team of prosecutors working the Trump case, a second source says. policewoman.

Threats landed in Bragg’s office via phone, email and social media posting. The source did not specify the number of threats received by the prosecutor’s office, but said the number was significant.

Court officers and the NYPD tightened security for Bragg and his prosecutors and enhanced the overall security of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

The courthouse received bomb threats before and after the indictment, and on March 24 received a threatening note in an envelope containing white powder that was later deemed non-hazardous.

During Trump’s court appearance on Tuesday, a prosecutor gave Merchan a copy of Trump’s social media posts, describing them as “public statements threatening our city, our justice system, our courts and our office.”

Merchan, who was also targeted in an article by Trump, asked defense attorneys to ask the former president to “refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest.”

Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts of criminal tampering with business records. He denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Trump Investigations More More Pat Milton

Pat Milton is a CBS News Investigative Producer

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Create your free account or login for more features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/judge-juan-merchan-trump-case-threats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related