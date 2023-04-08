Labors attack on Sunak is as bad as Jimmy Savile’s insult used on Starmer

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email







If the Tories had put up a poster saying Keir Starmer doesn’t think adults convicted of child molestation should go to jail, Labor would have exploded.

We know because that’s pretty much what Boris Johnson said, when he accused Starmer, the former director of public prosecutions, of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile. It was a deliberate insult, and it’s not better.

The Labor Party posted a graphic on its official Twitter account, which showed a picture of the Prime Minister and asked: Do you think adults convicted of child sex abuse should go to jail? He answered his own question with the statement, Rishi Sunak does not. His signature was added to it, mimicking the Tories’ own advertisement.

The graphic purported to back up his claim by saying: Under the Tories, 4,500 adults convicted of molesting children under 16 have served no jail time. In other words, these numbers date back to 2010, when Sunak was not even an MP. There must have been adults convicted of similar offenses under the last Labor government, and unless there is an implausible dramatic change in the law there will likely be cases under any future Labor government.

The party cites data from the Ministry of Justice, but tells us nothing about the nature of the cases which, according to independent judges, did not meet the threshold of a custodial sentence.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:125%"/> (The Labor Party)

Unusually, Labor has been bombarded with messages on Twitter from party members urging it to remove the graphic. Partisanship is often so strong on social media that one party’s supporters will judge its own output by a different standard or make excuses for it. On this occasion, the party has fallen so low that even its most enthusiastic supporters cannot sustain it.

I couldn’t find any reviews that Johnson did it to us; we must give all we receive, or we must be as cynical in our cause as they are in theirs. There didn’t even seem to be any more subtle defences, the kind that could admit the attack had made Labor supporters uncomfortable while congratulating themselves that it had at least broken through.

Making the rounds with the media on Friday, Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, said of the message: What I stand by is what this graphic is trying to show, which is that the Prime Minister of our country is responsible for the criminal justice system of our country, and currently that criminal justice system is not functioning.

When I spoke to Labor staff recently, they complained that they could not convince the media to cover their initiatives. For example, Starmer got few headlines for his recent campaign against anti-social behaviour, while the Prime Minister got full coverage from his ads, most of which directly copied Labor’s ideas days earlier.

However, such frustrations do not justify the low policy of using the emotional subject of child sexual abuse in such a misleading and hypocritical way. Starmers’ admirers praise his cruelty and say he’s much tougher than his detractors think. But this attack, which he had to approve, is not harsh. It is an admission of weakness. In posting it, Starmer is actually saying that Johnson had every right to use Jimmy Savile’s slur against him.

Savile was not prosecuted while Starmer was in charge of the Crown Prosecution Service, meaning the words Johnson used in that shameful Prime Ministers Question Session were factually accurate. But the implication was as offensive as it was clear.

The same goes for this attack on Sunak. No one thinks the prime minister is responsible for decisions made by the courts up to 12 years before he took office, and it’s offensive to suggest he doesn’t care about crimes against children. On this occasion, the Labor Party got it wrong.