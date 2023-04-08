Trump is indicted now what?





White House

The indictment of Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney on 34 counts and the prospect of more charges to come have added more uncertainty to the November 2024 race for the White House.

Trump, who has declared himself a candidate for next year’s Republican presidential nomination, was formally charged this week with forging business documents in New York to conceal his role in paying silent money to an actress adult films before the 2016 election. He also faces potential charges in at least three other cases.

Never before in American history have criminal charges been brought against a former president, let alone one attempting another run. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, even with the indictment, Trump is leading the Republican primary field.

If Trump becomes the nominee, he will likely face President Joe Biden. Biden defeated Trump in 2020.

In the short term, Trump could profit from the controversy. One of the first polls taken after the indictment showed Trump reaching his biggest lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 57% to 31% among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. As recently as February, DeSantis narrowly edged Trump 45% to 41%.

Trump is also leveraging his grievance over the case to raise funds, $12 million in just one week since the indictment was announced, according to his campaign.

However, pollsters say the indictment is unlikely to sway the crucial independent voters Trump will need in the general election.

“All the polls basically show [is] a very divided America. You have an America that is very supportive of the indictment, that believes Trump has been lawless, hasn’t followed the rules,” said Clifford Young, president of U.S. public affairs at Ipsos. “From a On the other side, there’s another America, red America, republican America, that thinks it’s completely, totally, politically motivated.”

Impact on the Republican primary

Since the indictment, Trump has widened his lead over other Republican candidates. According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, 48% of self-described Republicans said they want Trump to be their party’s presidential nominee, up from 44% in a March 14-20 poll.

DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival, was 19% supported, down from 30% last month. Other likely rivals, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, were polled at single digits.

Besides former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, those considering the Republican nomination have rushed to defend Trump against the indictment.

“They can’t criticize the former president because they clearly want his supporters to come with them in case Donald Trump can’t or doesn’t show up,” political consultant Julie Roginsky told VOA.

Roginsky noted the risk for Republican challengers who voice support while silently hoping Trump will walk away.

“Then they nominate him as the next candidate, if they don’t all come together and try to knock him down based on these issues,” she said.

If Trump gets bogged down in other legal issues, including those related to allegations he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia and mishandled classified documents at his Florida home after he left office, more Republican candidates would likely run, Larry said. Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

But if he survives them, his opponents will push for a smaller field, Sabato told VOA. “It’s the only way to stop it, if you consolidate the support behind one or two candidates.”

Trump versus Biden

If Trump becomes the Republican nominee, that’s good news for Biden’s re-election prospects, as it would galvanize the Democratic base and most independent voters, Sabato said.

“He’s going to generate those votes because they don’t support the alternative.”

Even if he’s not the nominee, Trump’s influence on the Republican base will force other potential candidates to embrace him, possibly making it easier for Biden to beat him, Sabato added.

Trump could also split the Republican vote by refusing to endorse the candidate. In a radio interview in February, Trump said that while he was not the party’s choice, his support “should depend on who the nominee was.”

Biden hasn’t officially announced he’s running for re-election and will likely do so at a time when he doesn’t have to share the political spotlight with Trump, whom he defeated in 2020.

“It’s not like someone is preparing, someone important is preparing to run against him. So he can take his time and doesn’t have to incur the expense of an official campaign for the moment,” Roginsky said.

What if Trump wins?

Trump can be found guilty and still win the election, in which case the country would have a convicted felon as Commander-in-Chief.

“Nothing in the Constitution prevents a person convicted of a crime from being elected president,” said Richard Pierce, a law professor at George Washington University.

There are only three constitutional requirements for the presidency: he or she must be at least 35 years old, be a natural-born citizen, and have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

Experts say that if convicted of the charges in New York, Trump is unlikely to spend time behind bars because judges rarely sentence first-time offenders to jail for falsifying business records.

However, further criminal investigations, including one into his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, could lead to more serious charges and potential jail time.

It would be a “truly unprecedented situation,” Pierce told VOA.

“I don’t know how one could be effective as President of the United States while being in a prison cell,” he said. “But there is nothing in the Constitution that would prevent someone from being President of the United States and being incarcerated at the same time.”

But a conviction could prevent Trump from voting for himself. Florida, where he is registered to vote, is one of 11 states with the most restrictive laws regarding voting while incarcerated.

