A step in the right direction: Guardian readers on Trump’s accusations | donald trump





Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 counts of falsifying business records in what prosecutors said was a conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election.

This is the first time a former president has faced criminal charges in the United States. Later, at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, he addressed friends, family and supporters, listing his grievances against investigators, prosecutors and rival politicians.

As the historic moment unfolded, the Guardian asked Americans for their views on the developments and their thoughts on what was to come.

I think it will cost him the GOP Matthew Barrett nomination. Photograph: Community of Guardians

I’m really glad to see something finally sticking to Trump that he can’t get out of. Trump has been accused of dozens of crimes throughout his life and has escaped personal condemnation.

I don’t think the hell is doomed, but this and other future indictments will cost him the GOP nomination. It’s hard to get behind a candidate with a bad record with the law. Some of the other indictments to come are potentially much stronger cases, like Trump’s involvement in Georgia trying to find more votes. Matthew Barrett, 26, graduate student in Elmira, New York (elected Democrat in 2020, identifies as an independent)

Kathie Hollingshead. Photography: Kathie Hollingshead

I’m glad it finally happened. Trump’s message that a president is above the law is dangerous to our democracy. I wish the media would avoid getting caught up in the circus element of this (images of his plane landing, for example) because it only helps him with his supporters and reinforces Trump’s message that he deserves special treatment. In a courtroom, everyone should be treated the same. I am concerned that our media will continue to follow the side show that the former president is so good at creating.

Many people have left Trump and will be happy to see him leave politics. His die-hard supporters, however, will be energized by this. Unfortunately, our primary system tends to push both parties to extremes, so that may help him in a Republican primary. But it will hurt the Republican Party as a whole, and I’m still surprised they haven’t figured it out yet. Kathie Hollingshead, 57, retired early childhood education consultant, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (elected Democrat in 2020)

The situation looks like a pressure cooker

It’s a step in the right direction for our damaged democracy to prove that no one is exempt from the law, but I doubt he’ll ever answer for major crimes, like inciting a violent mob. I think it goes without saying that his supporters are not going to change their minds. He has raised a sickening amount of money just since his indictment was announced.

Some of Trump’s most radical supporters can be dangerous. The backdrop for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, white nationalism and Christian extremism coming from [parts of] the GOP makes the situation even more potentially dangerous. This whole situation feels like a pressure cooker and it will probably get worse before it gets better. As a vocal progressive who lives in a predominantly red state, I remain vigilant and keep my head down while all of this is going on. Alisa, 42, does not work due to disability in Alabama (voted Democratic in 2020)

This is clearly a political pursuit

This impeachment of Donald Trump is outrageous and really irks a lot of voters because it is so obviously politically motivated. I’m what they call a moderate Republican and not a huge Trump fan. I have sometimes voted for the Democrats, but mainly for the Republicans. I’m not saying he’s a great guy. However, the principle that no one is above the law is applied very selectively.

First, Democratic politicians have been given far greater leeway over their legal transgressions than Donald Trump has ever been given. Hillary Clinton destroyed 33,000 emails after receiving a subpoena from the FBI. Nothing happened. No one has been charged. [Editors note: The FBIs own investigation later found no wrongdoing in Clintons case.]

Putting the indictment in Manhattan virtually guarantees the conviction of Donald Trump, because something like 90% of the people who live in Manhattan voted against him. This thing has been rigged from the very beginning.

This is clearly a political pursuit and that is what bothers people like me, the apparent bias in using the criminal justice system to achieve a political end. That doesn’t mean you have to like Donald Trump. It just means that you believe in fair play. I believe in the rule of law and the equal application of the rule of law to all. Because that’s the American way, isn’t it? This is what should be done in a democracy. James Lemoyne, 67, an employee of the court system in Queens County, New York

Damage to democracy will take years to stabilize

It was about time, but the damage it has done to our democracy and our electoral process will take years to stabilize.

When has a man ever manipulated so many millions into turning a blind eye to his most heinous behavior? Separating thousands of brown children from their parents, leaving them with lifelong psychological scars, allowing members of his own party to die of Covid calling it a hoax and causing the January 6 travesty. It would be outrageous to allow anything other than prison.

Trumpism will create devastating effects for the future of younger generations through their disregard for climate change and their intention to cut education. Naomi Littlebear Morena, 72, activist and musician in Portland, Oregon (elected Democrat in 2020)

These accusations have a far-fetched side

A moment of catharsis to finally see Donald Trump in a courtroom for crimes committed. For years, we all assumed that all the crimes we all saw were really going to be punished by our government through selective disengagement from our justice system.

What concerns me is that these accusations sound far-fetched. I would have much preferred to see more serious charges to begin with, then throw the book at him on everything else after his conviction. This would force the RNC to make this calculation before the next presidential election, and ideally it should have happened in 2021 to avoid the appearance of an inappropriate election campaign. I predict that either the charges don’t hold up or he’ll receive a conviction that won’t prevent a presidential election. Trevor G, 29, computer analyst in rural Oklahoma (withheld in 2020)

His popularity will skyrocket with his Dave Hancock base. Photography: Dave Hancock

[I dont feel] joy that so many people seem to be showing, but relief that we have the opportunity to prove to the world that we are after all a nation of laws.

Among Republicans, especially among Maga’s core base, his popularity will skyrocket. Among the few moderate Republicans as well as Democrats and most independents in America’s electoral blocs, his popularity (and indeed our patience) will continue to erode.

Given the climate here today, the possibility of violence is always present. I hope nothing will happen, but I am hardly optimistic. There will most likely be instances of stochastic violence/terrorism, the only question being the degree and intensity. Dave Hancock, 51, wooden boat builder in Mount Desert, Maine (elected Democrat in 2020, but identifies as a center-left independent)

