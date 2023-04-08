Cycle of Provocation and Confrontation – Analysis – Eurasia Review





By Kunthavi Kalachelvam and Imran Ahmed

In April 2022, Pakistan saw its first successful vote of no confidence to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan, however, crumbled and vowed to return to power this year. While his close relationship with the establishment once led his opponents to characterize him as the chosen prime minister, Khan now displays a clearly anti-establishment message. Amid an economic crisis and growing political uncertainty, Khan continues to influence Pakistan’s domestic politics and dominate news cycles.

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified Khan in October 2022 from holding political office for five years. Its unanimous decision found Khan guilty of corrupt practices following revelations that he had acquired gifts from foreign dignitaries, but did not declare them as required by law. Khan had breached the provisions of Sections 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017 for submitting a false statement and an incorrect statement to the Elections Commission detailing his assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21. Section 63(1)(p) of the act provided for a five-year ban. However, Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the decision, calling the ban an act of political engineering. Khan called on his supporters to take to the streets and he filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court. But his appeals to the courts were denied, leaving an indictment pending.

Despite continued favorable poll results, Khan and his party face growing legal hurdles, personal security risks and targeted state repression. In November 2022, an assassination attempt left him with gunshots to the leg. There are over a hundred lawsuits against him, and thousands of Khan and PTI supporters clashed with police last week in Islamabad. Authorities have charged Khan and several party members with terrorism offences, rioting, assaulting police and criminal intimidation.

On March 24, 2023, PTI social media manager Azhar Mashwani was arrested for his campaign against Army Chief of Staff, General Syed Asim Munir. The notorious Federal Investigation Agency, in conjunction with intelligence agencies and the police, is now leading the investigation, with further arrests expected in the coming days. This, however, failed to silence Khan, and a social media counter-campaign now continues to document and condemn law enforcement for their deliberate and targeted campaign against the PTI. Khan maintains that his life is in danger and that the Shehbaz Sharif government is plotting his death.

With the state set to hold elections later this year, Pakistan’s parliament recently convened in a joint session to discuss a range of key issues plaguing the country, including political instability, economic collapse and provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) provinces. . The economy faces slow growth, high inflation, depleted foreign exchange reserves and large financing needs. Whether the Sharif government will acquire US$1.1 billion (S$1.46 billion) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an ongoing concern. Pakistan needs the loan to afford essential imports and cover its external debts. The IMF set strict conditions for Pakistan, and the government tried to assure the lender that it was implementing reforms. However, the money needed as a lifeblood for the economy remains at a distance. This now appears to be putting significant obstacles in the country’s political process to settle the dispute between the government and the PTI.

For months, Khan has used numerous strategies, including mass protests and long marches, and he has criticized the armed forces for destabilizing the government, reconnecting with the establishment and regaining power. The dissolution of the Punjab and KPK assemblies, on January 14 and 18, 2023 respectively, was a tactical strategy by Khan, whose party ruled the two provinces, to force the government to hold early national elections. However, that too seems to have been shattered. Although the federal government is legally required to hold elections within 90 days of dissolution, that deadline has since passed. The government justified the delays on the grounds that it faces significant financial constraints to organize the elections.

With Khans’ growing popularity, the delays serve the interest of the coalition. Khans’ supporters and the Sharif government seem locked in a cycle of provocation and confrontation. Both sides accuse the other of pushing the country into default. But whether elections can bring politics back into the fold of formal channels is yet another question. Election results are often more honored in violation than in observance.

About the Authors: Ms. Kunthavi Kalachelvam is a Research Analyst at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), an autonomous research institute of the National University of Singapore (NUS). She can be contacted at[email protected]. Dr. Imran Ahmed is a researcher at the same institute. He can be contacted at[email protected]. The authors take full responsibility for the facts cited and opinions expressed in this article.

Source: This article was published by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS)

