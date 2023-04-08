‘Speak my mind’: Padma award winner Quadri amid praise for PM Modi | Latest India News

Karnataka Bidri artisan Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving Padma Shri on Wednesday and told him that Prime Minister Modi had proven him wrong as he believed the BJP government would not reward a Muslim. As this conversation sparked a row ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, Quadri said he was uneducated and only spoke his mind. The controversy erupted after Congressman Pramod Tiwari, in an interview with India todaysaid Quadri’s statement seems tutored. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived to receive Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday. (PTI)

“I told him what was on my heart. I told him that I had tried to get the prize in the days of Congress. When the BJP government came, I was upset and I But he proved me wrong – that’s what I told him. I never approached any individual politicians. Before, I worked alone and sent my profile to the government. I didn’t never got a response back then, but now they are responding and saying I learned,” Qaudri told TV stations on Thursday.

“I’m 68. Am I a child I can guardian?” Quadri said adding that the award had no connection with the election as his name was announced as the winner in January and the process must have started last year, he said.

“I always voted for Congress. But now I have a favor to return to the BJP government,” Quadri told another news channel. He said he didn’t apply for the award and suddenly got the call on January 25. “I cried with happiness all day. I couldn’t sleep… My father, who was a Bidri craftsman, didn’t want me to pursue this art as an artist, life is full of struggles” , said Quadri.

Congressman Pramod Tiwari said that getting a statement like this from the craftsman and publishing it proves that somewhere the BJP has made a concerted effort to gain advantages in the elections, which does not will not happen. I congratulate him and I believe that many people aspire to this award because their work is exemplary but do not get it. I would also say that if the UPA government had been there for the 9 years, they might have gotten the award. But the statement seems tutored as many people had to make many statements but only this one was made public by the BJP,” Pramod Tiwari said.

BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla said Pramod Tiwari’s statement is an insult to Karnataka and the Padma winners. “Today the awards have become Peoples Padma, but true to character, the Congress parivar is attacking these people, Karnataka’s culture and art. Will they fire Pramod Tewari? If not, people will respond to Karnataka” , the BJP leader said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke on the matter in Bengaluru and said, “A rumor-based image has been imposed on the BJP over the past 20 to 25 years. Prime Minister Modi always says sabka saath, sabka vikas. We don’t follow voting banking policy.”