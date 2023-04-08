In Canton, Emmanuel Macron talks to Chinese students and has tea with Xi Jinping





French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Canton the Russian war to Chinese students on Friday, before a tea ceremony and then a dinner with his counterpart Xi Jinping. The trip to this city in southern China concludes a three-day state visit which first took him to Beijing and aimed to renew face-to-face ties after three years of distant relations due to the covid. The president made the conflict in Ukraine the main subject of this visit, calling on China on Thursday to bring Russia to its senses vis–vis Ukraine. Arriving early in the afternoon in Canton, the country’s third largest city with 15 million inhabitants, he immediately went to Sun Yat-sen University where a crowd welcomed him warmly, many people brandishing their cell phones in the hope of a selfie with him. In the campus gymnasium, he denounced, in front of an audience of a thousand students, the Russian war which colonizes Ukraine. It is a country which decides to colonize its neighbour, not to respect the rules, to redeploy arms, to invade it, he insisted with regard to Russia. ceremony you e This university, one of the most prestigious in the country, has partnerships with 24 French establishments, including the Ecole Normale Supérieure, the Lyon School of Management and the University of Angers. It is also associated with a consortium of engineering schools within the framework of the Franco-Chinese Institute for nuclear energy. After this meeting with the students, Emmanuel Macron then joined Xi Jinping on the island of Shamian, in the heart of the city. The two men walked together through the garden to the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where the Chinese president’s father, Xi Zhongxun, lived when he held the post from 1978 to 1981. Read also: Waiting for the second cold war In a rural setting facing a lake, they then shared a tea ceremony, during which the Chinese president recalled some childhood memories: I came here very often, in 1978 I was a student () and I came here to visit visit my father. At the end of the ceremony, the two leaders were to share a private dinner. Pressure on Ukraine Will they still talk about the war in Ukraine? The day before, the two presidents had called for peace talks as soon as possible and rejected any recourse to nuclear weapons. But if, as we are assured on the French side, Xi Jinping has said he is ready to call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the Chinese leader has made it clear that he will do so when he himself has chosen. A gesture of openness which remains confirmed but deemed positive by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, also in Beijing on Thursday. In recent weeks, international pressure has mounted a notch on China to encourage it to get involved in the search for peace. On Thursday, however, the Kremlin ruled out the possibility of Chinese mediation to stop the fighting, as the situation with Ukraine is complex, there are no prospects for a political settlement. Before flying back to Paris on Friday night, Emmanuel Macron will meet in the evening with two Chinese investors: Tang Jiexiong, president of the Wencan group, then Jiang Long, general manager of XTC New Energy Materials. Wencan is a high-pressure foundry group for the automotive industry, specializing in the manufacture of aluminum spare parts, while XTC New Energy Materials specializes in the production of materials for lithium batteries used in particular for electric vehicles. Read also: Pushing China to commit to Ukraine, the difficult mission of Macron and von der Leyen Beijing

